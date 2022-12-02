Back Issues: From the pages of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News

,

2021 One year ago

The Moscow City Council on Monday unanimously approved a plan for allocating $5.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, including $750,000 for small businesses and nonprofits. The money is meant to provide COVID-19 relief money to local governments. The city has until the end of 2024 to designate the money to certain projects and until the end of 2026 to spend it. The city is planning to provide up to $750,000 starting next year for small businesses and nonprofits affected by COVID-19. ... Pullman residents should keep their eyes and ears open for Santa Claus as his sleigh is scheduled to make its annual tour through each of the city’s hills. St. Nick and his helpers will have a stash of candy canes ready to give to people young and old as he spreads Christmas spirit.

2017 Five years ago

