Back Issues: From the pages of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The Moscow City Council on Monday unanimously approved a plan for allocating $5.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, including $750,000 for small businesses and nonprofits. The money is meant to provide COVID-19 relief money to local governments. The city has until the end of 2024 to designate the money to certain projects and until the end of 2026 to spend it. The city is planning to provide up to $750,000 starting next year for small businesses and nonprofits affected by COVID-19. ... Pullman residents should keep their eyes and ears open for Santa Claus as his sleigh is scheduled to make its annual tour through each of the city’s hills. St. Nick and his helpers will have a stash of candy canes ready to give to people young and old as he spreads Christmas spirit.
Pullman’s annual Holiday Fest reached a momentary high point with a tree lighting ceremony, complete with cookies and peppermint hot cocoa distributed by university students, holiday music and an appearance by Santa. Britnee Packwood, events coordinator for the Pullman Chamber of Commerce, kicked off the tree-lighting festivities with a countdown from 10, after which, the tree came to life and the crowd applauded. ... While Santa’s elves get to work preparing Christmas presents, people of the Palouse are working to make sure those presents get delivered to local families and children. The UI Giving Tree is just one of several Christmas trees scattered throughout organizations in Latah and Whitman counties where patrons can pick a tag and purchase a gift for an anonymous child as part of a broader charity operation called Latah County Christmas for Kids.
Following a short spring construction, transportation services at Moscow’s intermodal transit center are set to begin with a dedication ceremony slated for later this month. The transit hub, funded primarily through a $1.5 million federal TIGER II grant, is still awaiting delivery of office furnishings and lobby seating, but tenants plan to move in this week, said Bill Belknap, city community development director. ... Many children grow up wanting to be firefighters, astronauts or cowboys, but not Paul Petrino. He has always wanted to be a head football coach, so when the University of Idaho officially introduced him as its newest coach, it was a dream come true. Petrino has more than 20 years of coaching experience — most recently as the offensive coordinator at Arkansas — and also spent time in the NFL as the wide receivers coach of the Atlanta Falcons. This will be his first attempt at head coach.