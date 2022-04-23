2021 One year ago
With vaccinations on the rise and local infection rates declining, the University of Idaho and Washington State University say they are planning to deliver instruction mostly in-person at the start of the coming school year. While the UI offered primarily in-person instruction this year, WSU shifted the majority of its classes online. Both schools say they expect to return to a relatively normal class schedule by fall. ... The Latah Recovery Center’s harm-reduction program will start next month and include a Safe Syringe Exchange, HIV and hepatitis C testing, condoms and a small supply of an opiate reversal drug for high-risk people, according to an email from recovery center director Darrell Keim. The recovery center board approved partnering with the North Idaho AIDS Coalition in Coeur d’Alene to implement a harm-reduction program that allows drug users to exchange used needles and syringes for clean ones and engages addicts to seek recovery resources.
2017 Five years ago
Critical thinkers of the Palouse wore their hearts and thoughts on their signs as about 1,000 men, women, children and dogs of all ages trekked through Pullman to Reaney Park as part of the local March for Science. “Science is not a partisan issue,” “I love data” and “Science is not a liberal conspiracy” their signs read as the group raised its voice with chants. One of more than 600 satellite marches across the U.S. coinciding with the largest in Washington, D.C., the Pullman group advocated for such organizations as the Environmental Protection Agency and causes including climate change and other research, which may lose funding under the Trump administration. ... When Brittnay and Danica Davis put pen to paper for the essay that would make their mother, Mindy Davis the University of Idaho’s Vandal Mom of the Year, they had a lot to say. Third generation Vandals, the sisters are proud to say they’ve bled black and gold all their lives. “We talked about what a Vandal mom should be, and what a Vandal should be, first off,” Danica said. “(UI President) Chuck Staben said that Vandals are brave and bold. My mom is brave and she’s bold. She’s just truly somebody you want by your side because she’s not afraid to speak her mind in any situation.”
2012 10 years ago
Dr. James Garrett has been caring for Moscow residents’ teeth since 1998, but now he’s headed to Georgia, where he will care for patients through the Remote Area Medical organization, a nonprofit, volunteer organization that provides free health care to people in remote areas of the U.S. and the world. The move is forced in a couple of different ways: Garrett’s wife, Lisa, took a position with the National Parks Service in Georgia, and Garrett suffered ruptured discs in his back that led to bone degeneration and three subsequent surgeries, which pushed him out of the practice. “I can’t be bending over patients day-after-day anymore,” he said. But the volunteer service is a different story. Garrett said he was inspired to sign up with Remote Area Medical because of a recent mission trip to Belize, where he donated dental services to 100 children.