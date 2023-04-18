Toilet flushes generate a revenue stream for Inland North Waste, a Moscow-based company that works behind the scenes to prevent sewage and trash from turning into pollution. Inland North Waste accepts treated biosolids from wastewater treatment plants from towns throughout north central Idaho and southeastern Washington. The biosolids are mixed with yard waste to make compost. This process is done at both Clearwater Composting in Lewiston and the company’s headquarters just east of Moscow. ... Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and founders Edmund and Beatriz Schweitzer donated a combined $20 million to Washington State University for the construction of a new building on its Pullman campus. WSU announced the gift at Schweitzer’s event center. According to WSU President Kirk Schulz, the university has long maintained a mutually beneficial relationship with the engineering company. “We really appreciate the fantastic partnerships that we have together with SEL and Edmund and Beatriz,” Schulz said.
2018 Five years ago
Bobbi Kelly has always been interested in art but, as a young college student, she had no idea that passion would lead her to a decades-long teaching career and to Moscow, where she now teaches art and Spanish classes. Kelly attended the University of Idaho in the 1960s and was taught by watercolor instructor Alfred Dunn, whose art can still be found throughout the community. She was studying art, pursuing what she had always wanted to do. “I’d always planned to major in art,” she said. “In the first grade, I was always drawing pictures, and the other kids had me drawing pictures. I just liked to draw and paint.” ... Washington State University Vice President of Student Affairs Mary Jo Gonzales received the Pillar of the Profession Award from the Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education. The award was granted based on Gonzales’ contributions to the field of student affairs and was presented at the organization’s national conference March 3-7 in Philadelphia. Gonzales oversees 22 departments pertaining to campus health and safety, academic support, student leadership and engagement, and community equity and inclusive excellence.
2013 10 years ago
The daughter of Greenpeace’s founding president said she recognizes that the world has changed dramatically since the environmental organization’s inception in the late 1960s, but the youth of today are finding their own ways of becoming activists in this more complex, global society. “I’ve been documenting a really promising, exciting trend, and that is this new generation of change-makers that I’m finding are all around the world, and they’re effecting change in all kinds of ways,” Emily Hunter said at Washington State University. ... A theft last week may make this year’s third annual Moscowrade wearable art fashion show bigger and better than organizers had planned for. University of Idaho student designers suffered a setback last week after discovering 13 of their pieces had been stolen from their sewing lab. Show co-producer Crystal Truong said the designers have been scrambling to put together more pieces for this weekend’s show since. The fashion show will feature about 30 articles of clothing made by University of Idaho and Washington State University textiles and design students and a couple local high school students. UI student organization BodyCon is producing the event.