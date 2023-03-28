Moscow was recently selected to receive a state grant for projects intended to make intersections near Moscow Middle School safer for pedestrians. Moscow plans to use part of the $250,000 from the state’s Children Pedestrian Safety program to eliminate the left-turn lanes at the D Street and Mountain View Road intersection. This will reduce the maximum number of drivers that can be stopped at the intersection from eight to four. The goal behind this change is to reduce the number of lanes students, crossing guards and other pedestrians must monitor when attempting to navigate the intersection on foot. ... After three months of anticipation, hyping, recruiting and preparation, it’s finally time for Idaho football coach Jason Eck and his new staff to begin their football journey with the players. Spring football practice kicks off today for first-year coach Eck and the Vandals at East Practice Field.
2018 Five years ago
An unmanned aerial vehicle buzzed like a bee above the outskirts of Moscow, its camera surveying a muddy patch of land at the University of Idaho’s Parker Farm, 100 feet below. It was a small drone: a four-propeller, DJI Spark. Its pilots, a couple of 14-year-olds from Moscow Middle School, Barrett Abendroth and Jackson Prestwich, stood near a licensed pilot as they controlled the drone’s direction with joysticks and watched the camera’s view on an electronic tablet from the ground. The two were among dozens of local middle and high school students who learned to fly the drone and program their own devices as part of a series of workshops from the UI’s new Idaho Drone League (I-Drone) program. ... Sojourners’ Alliance Executive Director Steve Bonnar expects repairs to the transitional housing facility on North Van Buren Street — which was significantly damaged by a fire in December — to be completed by mid-July. Bonnar said he and his staff moved back into their offices on the second floor of the men’s residence about two weeks ago, after operating from the spare bedroom at his home.
2013 10 years ago
The Moscow Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed a draft ordinance Wednesday that would allow and regulate “market gardens” from which produce regularly could be sold. To promote local food production and security, the commission has been working since November to address urban agriculture in a way that would also encourage retail sales. ... About 17 Moscow School District K-12 faculty members learned how to use iPads for classroom purposes as part of the iPad Boot Camp at the Moscow School District office. The boot camp was one of several training sessions the group of teachers, called the Dream Team, participated in to learn to use the district’s recently purchased devices. Superintendent Dale Kleinert said the district purchased about 170 iPads for classrooms throughout the district using state money allocated for technology from the Students Come First grant program. District Business Manager Deb Adair said the district spent about $90,000 on the iPads and other wireless infrastructure.