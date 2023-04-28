An Idaho program that offers free diapers and wipes as an incentive to mothers and family members of infants to stop smoking helped 384 people quit the habit from June 2020 to April 2021, according to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Josie Graham, a health program manager at IDHW, said that program also resulted in 609 packages of diapers and wipes being distributed to participants last year. “It’s really helpful to people that need that financial incentive to not have to buy their own diapers and wipes,” she said.
2018 Five years ago
One could be forgiven for thinking Whitman County government would shudder to a halt if Bill Tensfeld disappeared tomorrow. Tensfeld, a Rosalia resident, oversees six departments for the county, including Emergency Management, Parks and the office in charge of the Whitman County Palouse Empire Fair. He has also been the volunteer fire chief for the city of Rosalia since 2000. His many titles can be imposing, but up close, Tensfeld is self-deprecating and has an easy smile. While he does control the purse strings for several departmental budgets, he pointed out that he oversees about 14 people — all of whom he is quick to praise. ... Miriam Kent agreed to lead the charge in organizing the Moscow Renaissance Fair’s Kid Village in 1991 and after 28 years of building the children’s area in the southeast corner of East City Park into what it is today, the 71-year-old Moscow resident is calling it quits after next weekend’s fair. Kent said there were not many activities at the children’s area when she took over in the early 1990s. “I built something from nothing, and everybody looks happy and spreading joy,” Kent said.
2013 10 years ago
The seventh annual Moscow CommUNITY Walk marked a first and last for many participants. For CommUNITY Walk founder S.M. “Ghazi” Ghazanfar and his wife, Rukhsana, the walk was their last as Moscow residents. Soon, the two will move to Atlanta, Ga., to be closer to their children after 55 years of living in Moscow. “That’s the sad part of it,” Ghazanfar said. “That’s the emotional part of it.” Despite the more than 2,000 miles between Moscow and Atlanta, Ghazanfar said he still intends to come back every year to participate in the walk he started in 2007. ... Local emergency personnel had a busy day performing several training drills to give first responders the opportunity to practice for a real-life catastrophe. The day began at 9:30 a.m. with a simulated mass casualty situation at Moscow High School with a zombie/UFO crash theme. About 40 MHS and University of Idaho students volunteered to be “victims.” Moscow police officers entered the high school first, performing a security sweep and taking down the “bad guys,” who were armed with Nerf guns.