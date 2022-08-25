Washington State University scientist and engineering professor Néstor Pérez-Arancibia has created the world’s lightest crawling robot with the development of the beetle-inspired “Robeetle.” The robot weighs just 88 milligrams, about 1/25 the weight of a dime. Pérez-Arancibia said Robeetle is really a proof of concept, a demonstration of the technology’s feasibility. ... A fresh haircut can provide someone a much-needed confidence boost, but it is sometimes hard to justify on a tight budget. That is why the Community Action Center invited cosmetologist Aly Welch to give free haircuts to people of all ages in front of the nonprofit’s building in Pullman. Carrie Chase, the agency’s community food manager, said the organization is striving to become a “one-stop shop” for residents who need certain services. It already provides food and housing assistance. The addition of free haircuts is “one extra thing that we can do for them,” Chase said.
The Washington State University Board of Regents will consider a $15.3 million land acquisition offer from the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport during a meeting. The airport’s runway realignment project, which will bring the runway into compliance with Federal Aviation Administration regulations, broke ground last summer. ... Hundreds of women stood in line, patiently waiting for staff at Ulta Beauty to open the business’ doors Friday morning at the Palouse Mall. Taff said the 11,000-square-foot space offers more than just makeup. It also offers a full hair salon, dermatological center, full body waxing, a brow bar, fragrances and almost any beauty product imaginable. She said the Moscow store sells more than 500 different brands and 200,000 beauty products.
Doug Torrance walked away from the Eastside Marketplace knowing he wouldn’t have to buy another hot dog for an entire year. Torrance, 31, won a year’s worth of free New York Johnny’s hot dogs after he scarfed down 18 of the bun-wrapped wieners in 10 minutes. Hundreds of people watched Torrance and nine other contestants shovel down the traditional American cuisine at New York Johnny’s second annual hot dog eating contest. ... Troy School District’s new superintendent is living her dream. Coming to work in the Palouse region has been a desire of Christy Castro’s since she earned her doctorate in education from the University of Idaho. “I saw it as a dream to live in this area because education is considered a priority in little towns around the university. For years when I lived in Kellogg I thought about how wonderful it would be to live here,” she said.