2021 One year ago

Washington State University scientist and engineering professor Néstor Pérez-Arancibia has created the world’s lightest crawling robot with the development of the beetle-inspired “Robeetle.” The robot weighs just 88 milligrams, about 1/25 the weight of a dime. Pérez-Arancibia said Robeetle is really a proof of concept, a demonstration of the technology’s feasibility. ... A fresh haircut can provide someone a much-needed confidence boost, but it is sometimes hard to justify on a tight budget. That is why the Community Action Center invited cosmetologist Aly Welch to give free haircuts to people of all ages in front of the nonprofit’s building in Pullman. Carrie Chase, the agency’s community food manager, said the organization is striving to become a “one-stop shop” for residents who need certain services. It already provides food and housing assistance. The addition of free haircuts is “one extra thing that we can do for them,” Chase said.

2017 Five years ago

