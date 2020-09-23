2019 One year ago today
Carolyn Ross, a professor with Washington State University’s School of Food Science, said her research found wines that win awards have higher ethanol and sugar levels. However, she said, simply amplifying one or both of those qualities will not necessarily guarantee a gold medal. … Moscow city employees have evacuated the Moscow Water Department Building because of roof damage and asbestos. During the initial phase of demolition of the building’s lower roof areas in July, it was discovered the damage was more extensive than anticipated, and one of the perimeter beams dropped unexpectedly.
2015 Five years ago today
The recently opened transfer station at the Whitman County Landfill has been shut down after workers noticed two of the dozen 3-foot-long bolts securing an electric compacting crane to its concrete base had broken. Solid Waste Director David Nails said the facility should reopen in the next few weeks and in the meantime the landfill’s old facility will be used. … Finding a parking space on the WSU campus — already an often difficult proposition — is likely to become even more of a pain. Several new building projects on the Pullman campus will be taking place in existing parking lots, leading to the expected loss of about 175 spaces within the next year.
2010 10 years ago today
About 3,000 more feet of Paradise Path has been paved to provide greater connectivity for bicyclists and pedestrians on the east side of Moscow, said Dwight Curtis, parks and recreation director. The path extends the route from White Avenue north on Mountain View and east to McDonald Elementary School nearly completing the linear park for that area as outlined in a 1995 Paradise Path task force plan. … A recent poll of 625 people likely to vote in the Nov. 2 election shows that 56 percent think per-pupil spending on K-12 public education in Idaho is too low.