2020 One year ago today
Because of increasing numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in Whitman County, Pullman Regional Hospital is not allowing visitors for inpatients until further notice. According to PRH, designated caregivers can enter the hospital to assist the patient. Otherwise, visitors will be asked to wait in the car. ... Genesee’s shuttered grocery store is expected to reopen next week under a different name and ownership. Kulvir “Chris” Gill, a Lewiston resident and part-owner of the store, said he hopes to open Genesee Supermarket, on the corner of Chestnut and Pine streets, Sept. 11. Genesee Mayor Steve Odenborg said the store “can’t happen soon enough.” The store, formerly called Genesee Food Center, closed Jan. 31. Gill said he and his three business partners purchased the store toward the end of June.
2016 Five years ago today
Construction on a new wing at Pullman High School is going according to plan and should be open to students Oct. 17. Pullman School District’s Executive Director of Support Service Joe Thornton said the project — which includes the addition of 23 rooms — is right on time, if not slightly ahead of schedule. The district’s $51 million project to modernize the high school got underway in 2014. When wrapped up in 2017, the 206,000-square-foot school will be capable of housing up to 1,000 students. … For weeks a group of Colfax “townies” has spent dawn and dusk hiking lambs up and down Hilty Road and to the top of a wheat field to prepare for their moment to shine at the Palouse Empire Fair next week. It’s a different experience for the townies, who live inside the Colfax city limits and have to house their lambs on a farm a few miles outside the city. Maddie Roberts, 13, said some people her age claim the townies aren’t country enough, but it’s not something that bothers her. “I’ve never been afraid to get dirty,” Roberts said.
2011 10 years ago today
Although the Wheatland Express commuter shuttle between Washington State University and the University of Idaho is no more, officials at both institutions are trying to help with alternative services available to students, employees and even community members. Zipcar and Zimride are the two newest transportation services offered by both universities, and WSU also features a bicycle check-out program. However, officials said the new services aren’t intended to replace the former commuter shuttle, meaning a transportation gap still remains between Moscow and Pullman.