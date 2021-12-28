2020 One year ago
Arriving at work earlier this month to find a mess from burglary, vandalism and theft was certainly a surprise for the staff of the Humane Society of the Palouse. But the overwhelming show of solidarity from the Moscow shelter’s supporters once they learned of the crime was not, according to Operations Manager Sierah Beeler. “It wasn’t even just the donations, but so many people called just to let us know that they’re thinking about us, or letting us know they’re sorry it happened,” Beeler said. But the extra response came when she posted photos and information about the incident on Facebook, with a link for people to donate. As of the middle of last week, the fundraiser had netted more than $5,000, and the shelter’s PayPal account brought in another $2,500 in other donations. ... As Pac-12 Conference play revs up heading into the new year, both Coug teams seem to have revived hoops interest on the Palouse, drawing kudos for better starts than might have been expected under newish coaches with fresh-faced rosters. You know something’s afoot when even a few media figures on the national level turn some attention toward Pullman. Second-year coach Kyle Smith’s men are 8-0. They’re one of just 15 groups in the country to be 5-0 or better, and they’re the only unbeaten in the conference.
2016 Five years ago
Latah County Sheriff-elect Richard “Richie” Skiles promised combating drug use throughout the county would be among his top priorities if he were elected sheriff. To help in that effort he indicated he planned on securing a drug-sniffing dog for the county. While bringing a K-9 unit back to Latah County is still in the plans, it likely won’t happen until the 2017-18 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. “It may not happen for this fiscal year because the budget is already set,” said Skiles, who will be sworn in as the new sheriff Jan. 9. “I would say that it’s still going to happen. I would just say that it’s going to be not right away.” ... In 2016, 47 stories on the Moscow-Pullman Daily News website attracted more than 1,500 pageviews, and of those, 20 involved deaths of one sort or another. One generated more pageviews than all the others combined. It was an obituary, and it wasn’t even for a person who died in 2016. Before she died on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2012, of cancer, at the age of 38, Sonia Elaine Todd of Moscow wrote her own obituary with a self-deprecating, bittersweet sense of humor. She wrote,”Some folks told me that writing my own obituary was morbid, but I think it is great because I get a chance to say thank you to all the people who helped me along the way.” A friend of hers posted a link to her obituary on social media on Oct. 14, and it went viral.
2011 Ten years ago
Pullman High School sophomore Rachit Singh will be one of 10 contestants to participate in the American Mathematical Society’s Who Wants to Be a Mathematician competition in Boston. During the event, students will answer several multiple choice math questions in a certain period of time — a challenge that the 15-year-old says he is ready for.