2022 One year ago

As awareness of mental health problems and disorders has increased in recent years, local behavioral health care providers say they’ve seen more demand for not only individual therapy, but testing for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Cornelia Kirchhoff, assistant director of the Washington State University Psychology Clinic, said in her clinic she’s noticed a significant increase in people seeking ADHD testing and information in the past year. “We probably have 10 to 20 people a month to contact us about ADHD testing,” she said. “I want to say in the past, we probably had five to 10 people.” ... He’s back on the roster now, with no height, weight or head and shoulders photo. But things are looking up for Leo Tamba, considering how often he gets mentioned by his new coach. “Some of our O-linemen will tell you he’s the toughest guy to block on our D-line,” University of Idaho football coach Jason Eck said Tuesday after the UI’s seventh spring football practice. That’s pretty good for someone whose hypertrophic back had ended his 2021 season and seemingly his college career. Now, he’s having one of the most productive springs among Vandal edge rushers.

2018 Five years ago