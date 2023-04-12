As awareness of mental health problems and disorders has increased in recent years, local behavioral health care providers say they’ve seen more demand for not only individual therapy, but testing for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Cornelia Kirchhoff, assistant director of the Washington State University Psychology Clinic, said in her clinic she’s noticed a significant increase in people seeking ADHD testing and information in the past year. “We probably have 10 to 20 people a month to contact us about ADHD testing,” she said. “I want to say in the past, we probably had five to 10 people.” ... He’s back on the roster now, with no height, weight or head and shoulders photo. But things are looking up for Leo Tamba, considering how often he gets mentioned by his new coach. “Some of our O-linemen will tell you he’s the toughest guy to block on our D-line,” University of Idaho football coach Jason Eck said Tuesday after the UI’s seventh spring football practice. That’s pretty good for someone whose hypertrophic back had ended his 2021 season and seemingly his college career. Now, he’s having one of the most productive springs among Vandal edge rushers.
2018 Five years ago
Genesee agriculture science instructor J.R. Morrow grasped a flopping tilapia in his hand and pressed its nose to his lab coat, dropping a bead of red dye to the fish’s exposed underbelly. It is a sex-identification technique Morrow teaches his aquaculture students — the dye better reveals the fish’s genitalia. Aquaculture is just one of several hands-on, technical training classes Morrow teaches daily as the school’s sole agriculture instructor. He also teaches life science, advanced welding, small engines, forestry and agriculture greenhouse classes to junior and high school students, and he leads the school’s intercurricular National FFA Organization chapter. ... Pullman has finalized its $3.5 million purchase of the Encounter Ministries campus, which city officials plan to convert into a new city hall and recreation center, Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson said. Voters approved a proposition in February that permits the city to issue $10.5 million in general obligation bonds to finance the project. He said the remaining $5.5 million will be used to remodel the two buildings into a space more suitable to house city operations; $1.3 million will be used to purchase property for a third fire station and completing the Garden House at Lawson Gardens.
2013 10 years ago
Moscow Mayor Nancy Chaney has appointed Coeur d’Alene Tribe assistant attorney Tyrel Stevenson as the next city attorney pending Moscow City Council approval. Stevenson is set to replace Randy Fife, who resigned March 15 to take a position with the city of Idaho Falls. Stevenson is a University of Idaho graduate who was a public defender for Canyon County from 2005 to 2007 before taking a position with the Coeur d’Alene Tribe. ... When Ann Catt first began working at the McConnell Mansion in 1999, she decided she couldn’t retire until the old melodeon in the family parlor was fixed and playable again. Now, 14 years later, the old piano-like instrument made in 1866 has been properly tuned and repaired. “So now I’m going to retire because it’s fixed,” Catt said to her last ever tour group. About 30 people gathered to listen to Catt give her final tour of the McConnell Mansion in Moscow. The tour capped off Catt’s career working with the 127-year-old building and the Latah County Historical Society.