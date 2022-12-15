2021 One year ago

Vandal fans finally have something to be Eck-static about. After 30 days of searching for a new head football coach, Idaho announced South Dakota State offensive coordinator Jason Eck as the man for the job. In Eck, the Vandals landed one of the top assistants in the Football Championship Subdivision as their 36th head coach. Eck spent six seasons with the Jackrabbits, the past three leading the offense. “The Idaho Vandals are a sleeping giant in FCS football,” Eck said in a news release. “Our coaching staff can’t wait to get to work and help build a championship program for the University of Idaho.” ... University of Idaho senior Anthony Plummer remembers what it was like to be a high school student trying to make the decision on where to go to college and how to navigate the admissions process itself. That’s one of the reasons Plummer, a Moscow High graduate, attended the Returning Students event at the 1912 Center in Moscow. The event, organized by Palouse Pathways, allows college and high school students to gather for a “speed dating” style discussion, where the high schoolers move from table to table every 15 minutes to ask any questions about college they might have.

2017 Five years ago

Tags

