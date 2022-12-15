Vandal fans finally have something to be Eck-static about. After 30 days of searching for a new head football coach, Idaho announced South Dakota State offensive coordinator Jason Eck as the man for the job. In Eck, the Vandals landed one of the top assistants in the Football Championship Subdivision as their 36th head coach. Eck spent six seasons with the Jackrabbits, the past three leading the offense. “The Idaho Vandals are a sleeping giant in FCS football,” Eck said in a news release. “Our coaching staff can’t wait to get to work and help build a championship program for the University of Idaho.” ... University of Idaho senior Anthony Plummer remembers what it was like to be a high school student trying to make the decision on where to go to college and how to navigate the admissions process itself. That’s one of the reasons Plummer, a Moscow High graduate, attended the Returning Students event at the 1912 Center in Moscow. The event, organized by Palouse Pathways, allows college and high school students to gather for a “speed dating” style discussion, where the high schoolers move from table to table every 15 minutes to ask any questions about college they might have.
Despite a missing right index finger and blurred vision in his right eye, Forrest Kreisher, known by most as “Babe” because he was the youngest of 11 children, was able to handle a rifle with the best of them. In fact, the 85-year-old Elk River resident says he was the best shooter in his battalion when he served in the Army from 1953 to 1955. After his service, Kreisher returned to Elk River, where he has spent his entire life other than his two-year stint in the military. ... Students of John Russell Elementary School, bedecked in tinsel and reindeer antlers, belted out Christmas favorites to the beat of jangling bells in Moscow City Hall. City employees hoisting trays of treats circulated through the packed foyer. Mayor Bill Lambert could be spotted with his own large plate, smiling while he distributed cookies dusted with red sprinkles. “It’s exciting to see those young people, the brightness and twinkle in their eyes and their happiness,” Lambert said. “I mean that’s magic right there.”
Wide-eyed children in the holiday spirit attended the Latah Railway model train open house with their families at the Latah County Fairgrounds. More than 10 miniature trains circled tiny, detailed towns assembled by the members of the Latah Railway, a group of model train enthusiasts. The group started about 15 years ago when they first started building the tracks. “Initially, it was just a four-by-eight sheet of plywood,” Jack Coyner, a member of the railway, said. ... The 58 white turbines located along Naff Ridge in northern Whitman County successfully weathered the strong winds that pummeled the region, and many of them were spinning again for their inauguration into Avista’s pool of energy resources. “There were a few turbines that when the wind died down didn’t initially come back online and required technicians,” said Aaron Pedigo, the project manager for the Palouse Wind construction site. He said 46 of the turbines were generating power, when weather conditions were more accommodating of the turbines’ ideal wind speeds of 11-20 meters per second, or between about 20-40 mph.