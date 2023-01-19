2022 One year ago
After decades of work with EMS, hospice and most recently as county coroner, Annie Pillers is familiar with death. But when she started Whitman County’s Suicide Prevention, Intervention and Response Task Force, she found the only experience she needed was being human. In 2019, Pillers noticed a rise in suicide deaths locally. Looking for a way to help those affected and prevent more deaths, she began working with other community members. Out of that effort, the task force was born. “We see a wake of trauma that occurs not only for the family, but for the community that person lived in,” Pillers said. ... Almost 28 years after Luther Elliss wreaked havoc in Western Athletic Conference backfields as an All-American defensive lineman with the Utah Utes, the former Idaho defensive line coach is headed “home.” It didn’t take long for Elliss to find a new landing spot after former UI coach Paul Petrino and his staff, of which Luther was a part, were dismissed in November. The new gig couldn’t have been a better fit.
2018 Five years ago
It is just one letter, but “R” can cause headaches for those trying to learn the English language. “The English ‘R’ is a very challenging sound,” said Keri Jones, a speech and language pathologist at Pullman Regional Hospital. It’s one of the many obstacles those trying to learn English will face. Jones, however, believes her new phone app, Speech Sounds Visualized, which she developed in conjunction with PRH’s Center for Learning & Innovation, can help. The app combines visual and auditory cues to help users understand how to form sounds.
2013 10 years ago
Moscow’s Sixth Street is not without its perils as more than 50 car crashes have been reported on the main arterial in the past five years. The city hopes a transportation grant will allow for pedestrian safety improvements to be made there between Jefferson and Asbury streets, while realignment of the traffic lanes remains an unfunded goal. The University of Idaho, meanwhile, is focusing on two crosswalks on Sixth west of Line Street where issues of pedestrian and motorist strife have existed for years. ... Pullman Fire Chief Scott LaVielle said he’ll retire at the end of month to take care of his ailing mother in Seattle after one year with the department, and is tapping operations chief Mike Heston as his replacement. “A lot of it had to do with my inability to get back and forth and provide good care for my mother,” said LaVielle, adding he is trying to get her into an assisted living facility. LaVielle, who began work in Pullman on Jan. 30, 2012, is the former chief of the North Highline Fire District in Seattle. He replaced former Pullman Fire Chief Pat Wilkins, who worked for the department for 40 years, the last 27 as chief.