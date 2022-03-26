2021 One year ago
Perched on a small hill near Deary, with an expansive front porch view of Moscow Mountain in the distance, a 100-year-old Washington, Idaho and Montana Railway passenger car has been given new life as a luxury Airbnb. The car, numbered 306, was lovingly restored as a functional guest house complete with original wrought iron fixtures and a cast iron stove by local business owner and history enthusiast Webb French. French, who also owns the Pie Safe Bakery and Kitchen in Deary, is no stranger to such projects — the Pie Safe is an old Ford dealership restored by French and a handful of friends. Early on, the project caught the attention of a new Discovery+ series called “Restoration Road.”
2017 Five years ago
In a room full of 23 5- and 6-year-olds, it could be easy to get lost in the crowd. But West Park Elementary kindergarten teacher Adam Utehs isn’t about to let that happen to any of his students. Along with a high five or fist bump to each student as they walk in, one of the most important goals he set for himself as a teacher is helping each student reach their highest potential — whatever that may be at the time — and tailoring lessons to achieve that goal. . … Three University of Idaho students have earned fellowships from the National Science Foundation, including a three-year stipend of $34,000 and a $12,000 education allowance for tuition and fees for the recipients to pursue graduate degrees. Isaac Curtis of Potlatch, is a master’s student studying materials science and engineering in the College of Engineering. Benjamin Anzis of Marshalltown, Iowa, is a senior studying mathematics in the College of Science. Emily White of Hawthorne, Calif., is studying geological sciences.
2012 10 years ago
Briana McCall became Moscow’s 2013 Distinguished Young Woman during the 50th annual scholarship program at Moscow High School. McCall, an Idaho Distance Learning Academy student, is the daughter of Rick and Erin McCall. She received a total of $1,750 in scholarships and a medallion for winning the program’s grand prize and, in addition, its talent category. “I’m very, very excited,” she said in between greetings. “I’ve been working very hard.” ... A little more than a month after returning from a three-week trip to Kaliro, Uganda, Daniella “Donna” Lorincz-Drader, 32, is working on organizing another trip with a group this winter. About five years ago, Lorincz-Drader and her friend, Katia Rossi, wrote a grant proposal for $1,000 to WSU Parent’s Foundation with the hope of purchasing school supplies and other items for a school in Kaliro. Aggrey Talenga, an old colleague and friend of Lorincz-Drader, works at the school that received the supplies. “So we sent the school supplies, and the community was so touched that we had thought of them that they wanted to honor us,” Lorincz-Drader said.