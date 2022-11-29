2021 One year ago

Approximately 30 long-term tenants of the Hillcrest Motel, and several others who needed the motel for emergency housing, have been asked to move out as the Moscow establishment is closing its doors Dec. 31. Hillcrest Motel owners George and Roberta Branson are retiring after 27 years and notified tenants at the end of September they needed to vacate the building. “The motel has provided housing for many people over the years and to this day, many still reside here,” a Hillcrest Motel news release said. The news release said the Hillcrest Motel has been in operation for 64 years. ... The University of Idaho hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the unveiling of the largest medical classroom in the Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho Regional Medical Education Program (WWAMI) building on its Moscow campus. The 2,200-square-foot classroom was made possible through donations from Norco.

2017 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you