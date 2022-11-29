Approximately 30 long-term tenants of the Hillcrest Motel, and several others who needed the motel for emergency housing, have been asked to move out as the Moscow establishment is closing its doors Dec. 31. Hillcrest Motel owners George and Roberta Branson are retiring after 27 years and notified tenants at the end of September they needed to vacate the building. “The motel has provided housing for many people over the years and to this day, many still reside here,” a Hillcrest Motel news release said. The news release said the Hillcrest Motel has been in operation for 64 years. ... The University of Idaho hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the unveiling of the largest medical classroom in the Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho Regional Medical Education Program (WWAMI) building on its Moscow campus. The 2,200-square-foot classroom was made possible through donations from Norco.
Amy Trujillo was the first official employee at the Palouse Land Trust, an organization with the mission to conserve the open space, scenery, wildlife habitat and water quality of the Palouse for current and future generations. After serving six years with the organization — all of them as the executive director — she will move on. Trujillo said she will serve as Wood River Land Trust’s deputy director starting next year in Hailey, Idaho. She said she did not have plans to leave Moscow, and it will be difficult to do. ... The Moscow Police Department could move to the site of the Moscow Recycling Center on Jackson Street in 2020, but where the recycling center will move to is still up in the air. Sanitation Operations Manager Tim Davis said a study will be conducted to develop a comprehensive sanitation system master plan, and while the study is intended to evaluate the entire sanitation system, determining the location and the public’s needs at the recycling center and yard waste drop-off facility will be included.
Matthew Wappett teaches teachers how to laugh. At Harvard Medical School, Wappett went to a session on laughter yoga, where he joined 80 doctors in exercises that induce laughter. When he came back to the University of Idaho, students requested he study laughter and become the adviser for the new UI Laughter Club, he said. The club typically meets a couple times a week to do activities that stimulate laughter, such as fake laughter. ... When the snow begins to fly this winter, the University of Idaho will be teaming up with Moscow School District and surrounding cities and counties to make more informed decisions on school closures. It could result in more coordination between closures at UI and in the Moscow schools. Previously, the university based their snow day closures primarily on campus conditions, but this year they will be reaching out to other institutions, said Matt Dorschel, executive director of Public Safety and Security at the university.