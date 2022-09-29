Working in an array of visual media, artists have given life to their visions of the Black Lives Matter movement at Washington State University’s latest exhibition at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum. The museum’s “Black Lives Matter Artist Grant Exhibition” showcases 20 Washington artists who each received a $2,500 grant to create art that communicates the voices, experiences and artistic expression of social justice efforts in response to systemic racism. ... When one of the owners of White Pine Outfitters in Moscow wanted to beautify a drab exterior wall at her business, she knew just the right person to turn to. Sierra Larson-Nash asked her mother, accomplished painter Amy Brackenbury, to travel from her Colorado home to brighten up the Jackson Street building with a 10-foot-tall, 60-foot-long mural — a blue and white design featuring fish swimming through a flowing river.
Several emergency vehicles flocked to the scene of a reported plane crash at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. Luckily, it was a planned drill. Those traveling on Airport Road outside Pullman on Saturday may have been alarmed at the sight of multiple fire, medical and law enforcement vehicles with their lights flashing, but the commotion was all part of an airport drill required by the Federal Aviation Administration to be completed every three years. ... While the University of Idaho Commons is usually a spot for studying, dining and socializing, it became a place for gamers to showcase their video, board and card game skills while enjoying the company of other gaming enthusiasts. The UI Information Technology Services hosted the seventh Vandal Overnight Games, which has taken place in the fall and spring semesters the past four years, said Darren Kearney, an IT manager at the UI.
Until this summer, there were no options for day care in Garfield. Peggy Day and others found a way to remedy that problem by setting up Seedlings, a day care located in the basement of Garfield Methodist Church. Day, director of the facility and pastor at the church, said up until this year they have had to do an excessive amount of busing for children to get to and from day care in surrounding towns. Seedlings opened June 1, and only had five children enrolled through the summer. Now that school is in session, 20 children ranging from infant age to 7 years old are enrolled. ... The Pullman Aquatic and Fitness Center will offer expanded hours and is planning a slew of facility updates thanks to a $310,000 donation from Ed and Beatriz Schweitzer. Schweitzer and his family were responsible for the original $2 million-plus donation that established the center back in 2000. It turned 12 years old in September.