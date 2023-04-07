2022 One year ago

Local food banks have seen an increase in the amount of people who need their services in recent weeks because of higher prices at the gas pump and elswhere. Carrie Chase, the community food manager at the Community Action Center in Pullman, wrote in an email to the Daily News that the CAC’s food bank served 824 people in March. This is an increase from the 614 people it served in March 2021. She said people point to the combination of higher rent, increased food costs and rising gas prices as the reasons why they need the food bank more than ever. ... Washington State University’s accounting department received an anonymous $1.5 million donation to create an endowment benefiting students. Bernard Wong-On-Wing, professor and chairman of WSU’s accounting department, says the gift will be used to recruit diverse and underrepresented students, increase high-impact learning and help provide innovative curricula with topics including data analytics and cyber security. The donation will also contribute to student engagement and active learning.

2018 Five years ago