Local food banks have seen an increase in the amount of people who need their services in recent weeks because of higher prices at the gas pump and elswhere. Carrie Chase, the community food manager at the Community Action Center in Pullman, wrote in an email to the Daily News that the CAC’s food bank served 824 people in March. This is an increase from the 614 people it served in March 2021. She said people point to the combination of higher rent, increased food costs and rising gas prices as the reasons why they need the food bank more than ever. ... Washington State University’s accounting department received an anonymous $1.5 million donation to create an endowment benefiting students. Bernard Wong-On-Wing, professor and chairman of WSU’s accounting department, says the gift will be used to recruit diverse and underrepresented students, increase high-impact learning and help provide innovative curricula with topics including data analytics and cyber security. The donation will also contribute to student engagement and active learning.
2018 Five years ago
Dressed in pink with her hair curled, Berklee Child was the spitting image of Elle Woods in the Regional Theater of the Palouse’s production of “Legally Blonde”. She said as soon as the RTOP announced what shows they would be producing in 2018, she started practicing her audition song — eight months in advance. “I was ridiculously nervous,” she said, adding that the part of Elle Woods was the first lead role she had ever auditioned for. ... With the cut of a crimson and grey ribbon, the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art opened to nearly 300 first-time visitors at Washington State University. Portland philanthropist Jordan Schnitzer, the museum’s namesake and donor of $5 million to the building’s formation, was on site to greet guests who poured through the doors and talk to them about the art within the 10,000 square-foot exhibition space. Schnitzer emphasized his desire for the museum to be visited by everyone.
2013 10 years ago
University of Idaho professor Von P. Walden and eight other scientists planned to take some basic measurements of the atmosphere and clouds at Summit Station in Greenland last July, but they ended up recording a scientific anomaly instead. Walden, who is a UI geography professor, said while taking some remote measurements, members of his team discovered the ice sheet covering Greenland was melting rapidly, which contributes to the rise in sea level. He said this is an event that has not occurred at Summit, a field research station supported by the National Science Foundation that sits at about 10,000 feet above sea level, since 1889. ... Two schools in the Pullman School District were recently honored with Washington Achievement Awards for 2012, the state’s highest honor in education. Franklin Elementary won an award for excellence in science in the elementary school division while Pullman High School won the award for closing achievement gaps in the high school division. The awards, now in their fourth year, recognize the top performers in the following categories: overall excellence, language arts, math, science, extended graduation rate, closing achievement gaps and high progress.