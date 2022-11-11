2021 One year ago

The city of Moscow will pursue ownership of one-half of the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport’s real property and fixtures following a Moscow City Council vote. Pullman and Moscow have jointly operated the airport since 1939 and have representatives on the airport board, but Moscow is not a co-owner of the airport. Both cities contribute funds from their annual budgets for the operations and capital improvements for the airport. ... Moscow’s first outdoor preschool is considering adding an afternoon session to the schedule next fall after four years of full enrollment. The so-called “nature preschool,” Palouse Roots, was established by Darci Deaton in 2018 at its current location, the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute. For four hours a day, five days a week, a class of 12 children ages 4-7 attend classes at PCEI’s Nature Center almost exclusively in an outdoor setting.

2017 Five years ago

