The city of Moscow will pursue ownership of one-half of the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport’s real property and fixtures following a Moscow City Council vote. Pullman and Moscow have jointly operated the airport since 1939 and have representatives on the airport board, but Moscow is not a co-owner of the airport. Both cities contribute funds from their annual budgets for the operations and capital improvements for the airport. ... Moscow’s first outdoor preschool is considering adding an afternoon session to the schedule next fall after four years of full enrollment. The so-called “nature preschool,” Palouse Roots, was established by Darci Deaton in 2018 at its current location, the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute. For four hours a day, five days a week, a class of 12 children ages 4-7 attend classes at PCEI’s Nature Center almost exclusively in an outdoor setting.
Gordon Mellott lives a crazy busy life. And that is just the way he loves it. From his work with Inland Oasis, his “day job” at Essence Salon, acting, directing and lending every helping hand he can with the Moscow Community Theater and his longheld role of Aquasha DeLusty with Tabikat Productions, it’s a wonder he ever finds time to rest. But with his partner of 14 years — husband since 2014 — Rob Rhodes, he is able to keep it all together and bring something unique to the community. ... Two Latah County residents received Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo’s “Spirit of Freedom” award at the Deary Community Center for their military and community service, according to a news release from Crapo’s office. Joseph Groves, of Deary, and Dareld Hazeltine, of Kendrick, were the recipients of the award. Crapo was not present, so members of his staff presented the awards, which included a certificate for their service and a U.S. flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol building.
Stepping Stones, a 33-year-old Moscow organization dedicated to helping developmentally delayed adults, will acknowledge its receipt of two new statewide awards at its annual meeting. Stepping Stones itself gave major grants this year to the University of Idaho’s Child and Youth Study Center for new testing and training for autism and Palouse Habitat for Humanity to begin a low-income assistance program for people with disabilities. “It was a very well-deserved award with our long history,” said state Rep. Tom Trail, a board member, who accepted the “Opening Doors” and “Plays Well with Others” awards Nov. 1 in Boise. ... Washington State University President Elson Floyd accepted an invitation to serve as co-chair of a team assisting Gov.-elect Jay Inslee with his transition into office. In a news release, Floyd said he is pleased Inslee “has placed such an emphasis on the educational challenges and opportunities facing our state.” Floyd’s fellow co-chairs are Brad Smith, general counsel and vice president of Microsoft Corporation, and Mary Heuschel, superintendent of Renton Public Schools.