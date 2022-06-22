2021 One year ago
A recent Washington State University graduate who grew up fascinated by hotels topped competitors from around the country in a contest designed to set women on a path toward successful careers in the hospitality industry. Emma Claire Spring, 22, won the top prize in She Has a Deal, a competition that teaches women the ins and outs of hotel investing and ownership. It is a big step in a career that Spring has been thinking about since she was a child. ... With scorching temperatures expected in the next week and above-normal temperatures possible the rest of the summer, the new splash pad at Potlatch’s Scenic 6 Park is likely to be the city’s most popular attraction. Kelly’s Scenic 6 Splash Park opened Saturday after a dedication ceremony and several children have already cooled off under the tipping bucket of water and from the sprinklers that squirt streams of water vertically. “I’m really glad we got it open because it’s great for the kids and they need something to run around in,” Potlatch Parks Director Karin Johnson said.
2017 Five years ago
A married Moscow couple are fighting for their lives after each received potentially fatal news this year during a three-month span. Mary Donohoe, 69, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in January. Then, doctors diagnosed her husband, Greg, also 69, with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in April. She said Greg has completed three week-long rounds of chemotherapy. Mary and Greg moved to Moscow in 2002. Mary retired earlier this month from her music teaching position at Moscow Charter School, where she had taught since 2009.
2012 10 years ago
Blotches of pink and blue frosting covered 7-year-old Isabella Ristine’s arms as she squeezed green frosting along the perimeter of her cupcake during cake decorating class at Potlatch’s 4-H Camp. Next to her, her younger sister, Anna, 5, used a small spatula to spread blue frosting over a small sugar cookie. Both girls, along with about 80 other children ages 5-12, participated in the free 4-H Camp at Potlatch Elementary School. Camp organizer Kelli Loftus said the camp and Potlatch’s 4-H Afterschool Program during the school year help kids learn and explore different creative and intellectual opportunities. ... University of Idaho women’s cross country/track and field athlete Hannah Kiser was recognized as a Capital One Academic All-America honoree for the first time in her career. Kiser, a sophomore distance runner from Wenatchee, Wash., was named to the Academic All-America Second Team in her first year of eligibility for the honor. She has a 4.0 cumulative grade-point average as a double-major in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology.