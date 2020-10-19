2019 One year ago today
Palouse Specialty Physicians announced Friday the opening of a new full-service neurology clinic at 2400 W. A St. Suite G in Moscow. The clinic is the result of a collaboration between Gritman Medical Center, Pullman Regional Hospital and Whitman Hospital and Medical Center, according to a news release. ...With both the University of Idaho and Washington State University staging their homecomings this weekend, local businesses are bracing for an influx of fans and alums numbering in the tens of thousands. WSU alone has completely sold out Martin Stadium’s nearly 33,000 seats.
2015 Five years ago today
Latah County elected officials and department heads met for one of their regular strategy sessions. Among topics discussed — creating a group of staff members to advise commissioners and involved staff about the eventual move of some county operations to the Almon Street Plaza. The new location would provide more than 1,300 square feet of additional space, almost 7,800 square feet. The two buildings in which the county rents space provide about 6,400 square feet now. … WSU Interim President Dan Bernardo, College of Agriculture Dean Kimberlee Kidwell, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and members of the Washington Grain Commission and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Resource Services all spoke at the dedication ceremony at the WSU Pullman campus. What the facility will do for research at WSU was a major focus.
2010 10 years ago today
The Moscow City Council approved guidelines on how security cameras can be used on city property in response to two suspected arson fires that destroyed two city restroom facilities in the past year. City Attorney Randy Fife drafted the policy after concerns were raised about residents’ privacy and how the cameras’ data would be stored and used. … A 61-year-old man had two run-ins with Pullman police. He was arrested for alleged DUI at Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard and Southeast Derby after his vehicle hit a curb, said Sgt. Dan Dornes. Later, a witness saw him at the original scene of the collision trying to drive the car, but a wheel had broken off. Dornes said the driver was intoxicated again — he stood up and fell onto the ground — and was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.