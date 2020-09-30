2019 One year ago today
Children are now able to swing, slide and play at two new parks on the north and east sides of Moscow. Moscow Assistant Parks and Recreation Director David Schott said Itani Park, located near the intersection of Itani and Rolling Hills drives, were recently completed and opened to the public. … A traffic study will be required before developers can go forward with a proposed 13-story apartment building near the intersection of Bishop Boulevard and Johnson Avenue in Pullman. The proposed development, Elevate Student Housing, which includes 292 apartments and 693 bedrooms on a 4.9-acre site, has been a source of concern for Pullman residents who have argued the 13-story building is not a good fit for the location and that increased traffic to and from the area will stress existing intersections and commuter patience.
2015 Five years ago today
The 10,000-square-foot Tony Kettel Skate Gardens in Palouse, named for the local resident who donated the land on which it sits, won’t be open to skaters till sometime next year. Sage Bolyard, an international skate park specialist who helped design and construct Burnside Skatepark in Portland, is helping with the project. … High school sophomore Olivia Fredrickson is an entrepreneur and animal lover who has operated her own business for the past five years. She made an executive decision this year to donate her proceeds — about $11,000 — from the sale of her pigs at the Latah County Fair to her second-cousin, Michael Fredrickson, who will have a kidney transplant next week.
2010 10 years ago today
As Idaho Transportation Department officials travel throughout the region to gather input on this district’s corridor studies, one thing seems to be on many residents’ minds — safety. ITD District 2 Planner Ken Helm said the majority of possible projects outlined in five studies — from adding guardrails and rumble strips to larger projects such as adding more passing lanes — can all be tied back to providing safe roadways and other transportation options for Idaho drivers. … At first glance, the pieces in the contemporary Australian Aboriginal art exhibit opening today at the Washington State University Museum of Art look abstract, but actually they are maps and tell stories, museum director Chris Bruce said. The birth of commercial Australian Aboriginal art began around 1970, when a teacher at the Papunya settlement near Alice Springs saw native people making traditional art such as tattoos, sand paintings and rock paintings, Bruce said.