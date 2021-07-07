2020 One year ago today
There have been two more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Latah County, and three new cases during the weekend in Whitman County. University of Idaho President Scott Green announced in an email that the in-person graduation ceremony has been canceled because of the rise of COVID-19 cases in certain parts of the state. Graduates will receive “Commencement in a Box,” as well as videos sent to them, Green said. Whitman County’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases this year is 46. … Latah County recorded in 2019 its fewest reported criminal offenses in at least five years, according to the Idaho State Police Bureau of Criminal Identification’s annual “Crime in Idaho” report. The 2019 report states 1,325 offenses were reported in the county — a 1.6 percent decline from 2018. Moscow also experienced last year its fewest reported criminal offenses since at least 2015. The report states 834 offenses were reported to the Moscow Police Department — a 2.5 percent decline from 2018.
2016 Five years ago today
Trees can be beautiful, but under certain conditions they can also pose serious safety risks. Officials in Moscow are in the process of evaluating trees within the city’s limits and hope to remove troublesome trees as needed. David Schott, assistant parks and recreation director and staff liaison to the city’s tree commission, said based on the evaluations, some 455 trees on 205 street blocks in Moscow need further assessment by a certified consultant to determine how much risk they pose. … The Palouse Land Trust’s well-known nature preserve, Idler’s Rest, is the favorite place of 15-year-old Nathaniel Falen, as well as the site of his life’s greatest accomplishment. Falen, who began his Scouting career as a Cub in third grade, recently completed his Eagle Scout project at Idler’s Rest. The project, he said, serves more than one purpose. Falen’s project — a series of steps, terraces and handrails — blends into the landscape with a natural grace while providing a bit more safety for visitors of the preserve, especially during inclement weather.
2011 10 years ago today
An administrative use permit for a Verizon cellphone tower to be built on the corridor between Moscow and Pullman was discussed at a Whitman County planning division meeting. The tower will be 100 feet tall, stationed in the back of the Crescent Electric building in Pullman, and won’t be lit, which was a concern for one nearby neighbor. Another neighbor who lives within 1,500 feet of the area has the option to completely veto the tower because of electromagnetic field hazards. Alan Thompson, county planner, said the neighbor must sign a waiver approving the tower’s construction, which she has not yet done, though she has not written a letter or opposed the tower being built either. … At $20 or more an acre to chemically treat a disease deteriorating a farmer’s crop, accurately identifying and correctly treating that disease becomes critical to maintaining a healthy yield — and saving growers time and money. That’s why this year’s WSU Whitman County Extension’s 2011 Crop Diagnostic Clinic focused on how to accurately diagnose crop problems and strategies to improve crop management for small grains.