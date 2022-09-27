The city of Moscow is eager to tackle the issue of climate change for its municipal buildings, parks and lands, but will need to work with the public sector to meaningfully reduce carbon emissions among its residents. During a climate action workshop Monday at Moscow City Hall, staffers presented research on energy usage and detailed the city’s efforts to reduce its carbon emissions and how that compared with the community as a whole. “As we saw in the slides, the public sector is using the vast majority of carbon in this community,” Art Bettge, a member of the Moscow City Council, said.
The Moscow Farmers Market has been rated the best farmers market in Idaho and among the top 25 markets nationally in all award categories by American Farmland Trust’s ninth annual Farmers Market Celebration. Market shoppers, vendors and community members across the state were encouraged throughout the summer to endorse their favorite market in four categories, including focus on farmers, healthy food for all, pillar of the community and champion for the environment. ... Rob Cassleman left his native Michigan decades ago, he settled in a quiet pocket of eastern Washington. But the folks in Michigan tracked him down and paid him tribute. The former Washington State women’s track and field coach, who also spent two decades trying to make life easier for the school’s community of international students, is known at Michigan State University for something else entirely. In his under-the-radar way, he was one of the world’s top-ranked 400-meter hurdlers when he attended that school in the 1970s, and he will be enshrined into its Athletics Hall of Fame.
Firefighters and EMTs are gearing up a fundraising campaign to add bays and a parking lot to the Troy Volunteer Fire Department with a $100,000 target. Member Robert Kwate said an adjacent building to the station was purchased in July with $54,700 coming from the city, $10,000 from the department and $10,000 each from the Troy Rural Fire District and ambulance company. ... The Juliaetta Community Improvement Association has brought an 11-year goal to fruition with its opening of the town’s first community center in the former Zion Lutheran Church, but there’s work still to be done and no shortage of ideas on how to use it. “Eleven years ago, a couple of us in town got together and decided we needed a place where we could get together for meeting and get-togethers,” said Ed Groseclose, association president.