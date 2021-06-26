2020 One year ago today
Starting today, wearing face masks in public will become mandatory in Washington. According to Gov. Jay Inslee’s office, everyone in Washington, with a few exceptions, must wear a facial covering when in a public space, including both indoor and outdoor public spaces. Bill Tensfeld, director of Whitman County Emergency Management, said his department will have more than 36,000 masks ready to be distributed next week to low-income residents. He said they will be available at food pantries around the county. … Some Moscow Farmers Market vendors will offer shelf-stable food items. Market staff canceled market entertainment and programming for the season in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The canceled entertainment and programs include Friendship Square performances. Patrons are encouraged to social distance and wear cloth face coverings while shopping at the market and especially when interacting with vendors.
2016 Five years ago today
The sun shone with all the brightness a summer day should hold while soft breezes were just strong enough to rustle leaves of the many trees during the first Good Samaritan Hot Dogs and Rods Show at Moscow’s Good Samaritan Village. Hot dogs sizzled on the barbecue while cups were loaded with chili and eyes were filled with the glorious colors of glossy automobiles of every sort lined up for judgment in the facility’s west lot. RondaJo Styer, manager of Good Sam’s Fairview Estates campus, said the event began with a longtime barbecue tradition. … The Pullman School District has undergone numerous changes within the past decade or so. Increasing enrollment has necessitated facilities expansion, while the endless changes of state education requirements have kept the district’s longtime operators on their toes. After a combined 37 years of service at the district, Superintendent Paul Sturm and Executive Director of Support Services Dan Hornfelt will be riding off into the brilliant sunset of retirement at the end of this week, but not before talking a last look at the district that has made up so much of their lives during the past decades.
2011 10 years ago today
Alejandra Gonzalez, a student at Wapato High School in Wapato, Wash., and a group of about 20 other students involved in this summer’s Upward Bound Nations program at the University of Idaho took that message to residents at Moscow’s Good Samaritan Village. The students are making their own biofuel, which was used in a tractor demonstration at Good Sam, and will fuel a truck that delivers food and other supplies at Sojourners’ Alliance, a nonprofit organization that aims to provide transitional housing and other aid to people who are homeless. … Ruth Enos stands just inside the open door to Whitman County’s oldest building — a cabin in Colfax built by James Perkins in 1870. Her hands, covered in long, black vintage gloves, motion to a wood stove placed in the corner of the one-room structure. “This is how the Perkins family would have kept warm while they lived here,” Enos says to a young family huddled around her. The cabin, and the historical home Perkins built to replace it, were open to the public at Perkins House Ice Cream Social.