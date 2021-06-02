2020 One year ago today
As people across the country joined together in marches and demonstrations in response to George Floyd’s death, two Pullman residents wanted to give people in their city an outlet to protest racial injustice. “There are people of color who live in this town who face bias and racism every day,” Samantha Fulgham said. Fulgham and Jason Kennedy used Facebook to organize a march from Gladish Center to Reaney Park. Thinking only a handful of people would show up, Fulgham was pleasantly surprised when more than 50 people joined. … A Pullman family did not want to sit at home and simply watch the demonstrations on TV. Instead, after hearing about an organized Seattle march in response to the death of George Floyd, Stella Carman and her two younger sisters asked their dad to drive them to the Emerald City to join the cause. The Pullman High School student said sometimes one can feel helpless living in a small community like Pullman, where it is easy to be sheltered from problems, such as police brutality, more common in big cities.
2016 Five years ago today
The city of Palouse was recently awarded a $277,000 grant by the Washington State Department of Enterprise to help construct a $414,000 solar farm. The solar farm, which will be constructed by Apollo Solutions Group, will consist of 2 1/2-by-5-foot, 70-kilowatt solar panels and will be constructed near Highway 27 south of the town. Construction on the project is expected to take two to three months and should be completed by the end of the fall. … Nez Perce County officials would like to see Latah County once again house its troubled youth at the Region II Juvenile Detention Center in Lewiston, but Latah County officials aren’t ready to make a move at this point in time. Youth Services Director Skye Taylor said during a Latah County Commissioners meeting that she and her staff prefer to continue using the Kootenai County Juvenile Detention Center rather than the center in Lewiston for the benefit of children and Latah County taxpayers.
2011 10 years ago today
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office has a big need — up to 20 new vehicles — to replace high-mileage vehicles in its fleet. But county commissioners are unsure where that money would come from in their 2012 budget, and said they are hesitant to tap into an already dwindling general reserve. Vehicles are racking up mileage at alarming rates, said Latah County Sheriff Wayne Rausch, and soon may affect the safety of responding officers and residents involved in emergency situations. … A company originally formed from a WSU student project is leaving the area. Ecowell is a plastic-free beverage vending machine connected to a water source. Users can choose hot, cold or carbonated water. They can add flavors to their drink, as well as manipulate how much of what flavor to use. The drink is dispensed into the user’s personal bottle or cup. Ecowell machines in eight locations on the Palouse and in Spokane are being removed as soon as possible so the company can move to the San Francisco Bay area this summer.