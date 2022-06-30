2021 One year ago
With the Northwest gripped in an unprecedented “heat dome,” University of Idaho scientists say it is too early to tie the phenomenon to climate change, but summers with several days of temperatures above 100 degrees could be a sampling of what’s to come if greenhouse gas emissions continue unabated. UI professor and Idaho State Climatologist Russell Qualls said the heat dome is essentially caused by a huge high-pressure system that settled over the Northwestern U.S. … The state of Idaho will hire consultants to examine ways to improve traffic flow on U.S. Highway 95 from Moscow to the Benewah County line and State Highway 8 from Moscow to Troy, Idaho Transportation Department Project Manager Ken Helm said.
Helm said both stretches of highway receive a lot of traffic. Helm said the study could lead to improvements like lane additions, pavement preservation and/or even another highway that goes around Moscow instead of through it.
2017 Five years ago
A widespread pilot shortage that is hurting aviation businesses across the country has forced airlines to sweep up pilots with less experience, pulling them away from local flight schools and hurting small businesses in turn. That has been Inter-State Aviation’s experience in Pullman, at least. The multi-purpose aviation center acts as a major contractor to the forest service for air control, provides maintenance services for local aircraft and flight instruction for students looking to become pilots, among other services. Fifteen small planes sit on a lot outside the Pullman business complex, waiting to be used. A green sign that reads, “Learn to fly here!” hangs outside the door. … On a day that saw 40 players break par, Pullman High School graduate Kirk Triplett matched the PGA Champions Tour major record with an 8-under 62 to take a one-stroke lead over Olin Browne in the first round of the U.S. Senior Open in Peabody, Mass.
2012 10 years ago
The Moscow Central Lions Club has chosen new officers for the 2012-13 year. The president is Jim Maley, first vice president is Mike Pattinson, second vice president is Ted Curet, treasurer is Nate Strong, secretary is Rusty Schatz, Lion Tamer is Pat Gagon, Lion Twister is Dan Cranall and board members are Nancy Tribble and Matt Becker. … Idaho joins a number of states in banning texting while driving, making it a primary infraction for anyone caught messaging behind the wheel. Under the legislation, law enforcement can stop anyone found texting while operating a motor vehicle. Whether the violator will face the $81.50 fine is left to the officer’s discretion. The bill passed by a wide margin in both the Senate and House, and was signed into law by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter in April.