After a lengthy delay brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the members of St. John Lutheran Church in Genesee will finally get to celebrate the church’s 103rd anniversary. Worship service, followed by a parishwide picnic. Besides dinner, dessert and activities for all ages, the congregation will also formally install its new part-time pastor, Peg Harvey-Marose, of Lewiston. Harvey-Marose is also the pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Lewiston…. When Lane Brooks started working at Moscow’s Superior Floors, he was going into his freshman year of high school and looking to make a little extra money. Kade Bice, meanwhile, had it in the back of his mind that he might one day open a print shop since he worked for many years for his father, Trent, at Allegra/Image 360. Bice, however, said he wasn’t always set on taking over the downtown Moscow shop. This year, Bice and Brooks, both 28, stepped into leadership roles in the Moscow businesses where they got their start. And they have one more thing in common — they share a birthday of July 19, 1994.
2018 Five years ago
Since it was published in February, “Educated: A Memoir,” has been hailed as “a heartbreaking, heartwarming, best-in-years memoir” by USA Today and it quickly became a New York Times bestseller. The book’s author, Tara Westover, visited the University of Idaho campus and delivered an address discussing the book as part of the UI Common Read. “Educated: A Memoir” is a first-hand account of growing up with insular, survivalist parents suspicious of the world and its institutions — including public schools — and certain of a looming apocalypse. ... A few more vendors, animals, entertainment and carnival rides than in years past will grace the Latah County Fair this year when it opens. Fair visitors can enjoy more than 300 animals, 67 commercial vendors and 14 food vendors, including the beer garden, which is open afternoons until the fair wraps up.
2013 10 years ago
Lunch period at Pullman High School is often a scene of organized chaos as hundreds of students file through the lunch line deciding what entree, fruits and vegetables to eat each day. While the flurry that is a high school lunch period hasn’t changed, the items on the menu have. School food service directors nationwide have had to adjust to more stringent regulations since Congress’ 2010 passage of the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act. Carol Troll, food service director for Pullman Public Schools, said it used to take an hour to plan a month’s lunch menu for the district — now, it takes her days. ... Last year’s Moscow High School juniors were among the top classes in the state based on average SAT scores, according to statistics released Friday by the Idaho State Department of Education. Among schools with 101-200 enrolled juniors this spring, Moscow produced the second-highest scores in all three sections — math, writing and critical reading — trailing only Renaissance High School in Meridian. Deary High School also stood out, particularly in math. For schools with 11-100 enrolled 11th-graders, Deary produced the second-highest average math score (549) behind Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy.