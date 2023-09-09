2022 One year ago

After a lengthy delay brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the members of St. John Lutheran Church in Genesee will finally get to celebrate the church’s 103rd anniversary. Worship service, followed by a parishwide picnic. Besides dinner, dessert and activities for all ages, the congregation will also formally install its new part-time pastor, Peg Harvey-Marose, of Lewiston. Harvey-Marose is also the pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Lewiston…. When Lane Brooks started working at Moscow’s Superior Floors, he was going into his freshman year of high school and looking to make a little extra money. Kade Bice, meanwhile, had it in the back of his mind that he might one day open a print shop since he worked for many years for his father, Trent, at Allegra/Image 360. Bice, however, said he wasn’t always set on taking over the downtown Moscow shop. This year, Bice and Brooks, both 28, stepped into leadership roles in the Moscow businesses where they got their start. And they have one more thing in common — they share a birthday of July 19, 1994.

2018 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you