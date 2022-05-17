2021 One year ago
The Phoenix Conservancy recently deployed nearly 70 goats at Pullman’s Conservation Park. The goat goal? Eat just about everything in sight. The hungry crew has been on site for eight hours a day working to safely clear more than 20 invasive plant species with the hope of restoring the park to its Palouse Prairie roots. As the goats ate, human volunteers spread seed and plant native plant species. ... Palouse Discovery Science Center has two new exhibits, one aimed at teaching visitors of all ages about outer space. The other deals with managing finances. The exhibits, called “Moneyville” and “Sun, Earth, Universe,” came to the Palouse from the Mobius Science Center in Spokane. Center Director Meri Joswiak said “Sun, Earth, Universe” was developed as a collaboration between NASA and the National Informal STEM Education Network and is of particularly high quality.
2017 Five years ago
The Pullman City Council discussed a resolution that would establish Pullman as a “Welcoming City,” and after some talk, determined further revisions were needed before the council could cast a vote in a future meeting. Councilors Nathan Weller and Ann Parks drafted the resolution to reaffirm the city’s commitment to creating a safe and secure environment for its diverse population and visiting residents. The two worked in conjunction with Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson and City Attorney Laura McAloon. ... The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration has approved a $15 million grant for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. Airport Executive Director Tony Bean said the grant will fund the airport’s 2017 construction package and go toward a reimbursement agreement with the FAA to design and procure the airport’s Instrument Landing System.
2012 10 years ago
Next month, a group of undergraduate students at Washington State University will travel to Rwanda as part of an international internship pilot through the College of Agricultural, Human, and Natural Resource Sciences. Kim Kidwell, associate dean of academic programs in CAHNRS, said the pilot represents the first excursion to Rwanda, a tiny land-locked country in central Africa, for WSU undergraduates studying agriculture and horticulture. ... For the second annual “Dinner through the Decades” event at Moscow Junior High School, students were motivated to produce quality presentations because of the success of last year’s program, teacher Tracy Donaldson said. Topics of study ranged from the Underground Railroad to fashion trends through the ages, with students instructed to prepare a dish for the evening that corresponded with the time period they learned about.