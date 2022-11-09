The Potlatch School District was recently awarded an $8,963 equipment assistance grant to replace a gas range in its kitchen that failed months ago. Kitchen Supervisor Tammy Deerkop says the gas range inside the cafeteria at Potlatch Elementary School is hobbling along until a replacement arrives. ... On an overcast morning, University of Idaho ROTC members prepared for the annual Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony honoring those who have served in the United States armed forces. Members from each branch of the ROTC program stood off to the side as veterans gathered to watch the event.
Cary and Patti Cammack see eye to eye on most things when it comes to the Colfax High School play. Cary, 61, the music teacher at the high school, has directed and choreographed the past 26 musicals for the school, and his wife, Patti, 62, has been making the costumes for cast members — sometimes two or three for the performers who have more than one scene — for the past 15 musicals. ... Retired Staff Sgt. Lanny McAden has never stayed in one place for too long. But he has found a home in Moscow. Raised in the relatively small city of Del Rio, Texas, the military veteran has spent 22 years traveling the world, serving in several occupations across multiple branches of the military. Now, McAden is making the Pacific Northwest his home as he completes what he has never been able to do before — earn a master’s degree in geography from the University of Idaho as a full-time, nontraditional student.
A pair of Pullman High School students who competed in a high-stakes science, math and technology contest say just about any student could have done the same with enough perseverance. Vivek Jayaram and Rachit Singh entered the Siemens Competition in Math, Science and Technology, and presented their research to judges at the regional qualifier at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena. ... The Moscow Police Department rolled out one of its two new black-and-white Ford Police Interceptors, which will eventually replace the rest of the force’s patrol fleet and harks back to the traditionally recognized color scheme.