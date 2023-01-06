Latah Recovery Center Executive Director Darrell Keim said in his line of work, “the opposite of addiction is connection” is a well-known mantra. Keim believes that mantra is why the Moscow-based organization saw an increase in people seeking its addiction and mental health recovery services in 2021. He said COVID-19 has forced people to isolate themselves and only connect with people virtually instead of in-person, which can take a toll on those struggling with drug and health problems. “That doesn’t work well for folks that are trying to connect with other people at a basic level,” he said. ... Gina Taruscio, executive director of Partnership for Economic Prosperity, said her organization has received the National Professional Community and Economic Developer certification. The certification expands the resources available and brings new levels of expertise to the area, Taruscio said in a news release. The Partnership for Economic Prosperity is Latah County’s economic development partnership between the city of Moscow, Latah County, the University of Idaho, Avista and other partners.
The bicycles with huge knobby tires seen more recently around the Palouse are called fat bikes. While there is still a fairly small community of fat bike riders on the Palouse, the bikes have become much more popular in the past decade, said Colin Priebe, Rolling Hills Bikes owner in Moscow. T-Jay Clevenger, owner of Paradise Creek Bicycles in Moscow, said he compares fatbikes to Humvees because of their ability to travel a variety of terrains, such as dirt, sand and snow. ... Some children merely tried to stay upright, others glided freely across the ice and most hit the deck at least once during a free ice skating lesson at Palouse Ice Rink in Moscow. Instructors taught about 50 children, most of them beginners, the basics of ice skating. Some adults also took to the ice to either skate with their children or take tips from an instructor. After about 30 minutes of instruction, skaters were encouraged to put their newly-learned skills to the test and skate freely on the perimeter of the rink.
For a number of parents in the Palouse Youth Hockey Association attending the peewee home tournament in Moscow on Saturday, the Rotary Veterans Memorial Pavilion Board’s silent fundraising phase to construct a full-size ice rink has been too quiet for comfort. While the board has provided little public comment since Latah County commissioners approved a 50-year lease at the fairgrounds for a new facility, member Tim Gresback said the need still exists and fundraising has been active. ... Idaho’s farmers and ranchers set a record year in cash receipts in 2012 despite higher expenses, according to a new report by the University of Idaho. The annual report by UI agriculture economists shows projected cash receipts for the past year at $7.7 billion, a gain of 5 percent from 2011. Idaho ranks as the West’s fourth-largest agricultural state. In contrast there was an overall increase in farm and ranch expenses of 8 percent for the year.