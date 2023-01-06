2022 One year ago

Latah Recovery Center Executive Director Darrell Keim said in his line of work, “the opposite of addiction is connection” is a well-known mantra. Keim believes that mantra is why the Moscow-based organization saw an increase in people seeking its addiction and mental health recovery services in 2021. He said COVID-19 has forced people to isolate themselves and only connect with people virtually instead of in-person, which can take a toll on those struggling with drug and health problems. “That doesn’t work well for folks that are trying to connect with other people at a basic level,” he said. ... Gina Taruscio, executive director of Partnership for Economic Prosperity, said her organization has received the National Professional Community and Economic Developer certification. The certification expands the resources available and brings new levels of expertise to the area, Taruscio said in a news release. The Partnership for Economic Prosperity is Latah County’s economic development partnership between the city of Moscow, Latah County, the University of Idaho, Avista and other partners.

