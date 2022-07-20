Moscow will not collect overdue utility bills in the amount of $143,054 in order to provide relief to utility customers who perhaps suffered financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Moscow City Council declared past-due utility bills for billing periods before the March 2021 billing cycle as uncollectible and authorized a return to assessing late fees and water shut-off practices when necessary. ... With Idaho poised to honor Chinese-American pioneer Polly Bemis with a bronze statue and state holiday in her honor in August, University of Idaho experts said this is also an opportunity to separate fact from fiction surrounding a woman who represents a key piece of Idaho history. UI historian Priscilla Wegars, who wrote the book “Polly Bemis: The Life and Times of a Chinese American Pioneer,” said Bemis came to the U.S. as a slave, but eventually obtained her freedom and became a beloved figure of her community in a remote part of the Idaho wilderness.
Palouse Area Care & Transport Emergency Medical Services, or PACT EMS, ambulances are responding to children’s lemonade stands this summer — not to treat injuries, but to encourage entrepreneurship. The Moscow-based ambulance company started a “Lights on Lemonade” program in which its ambulances will visit lemonade and homemade goods stands operated by children, turn lights on to garner more interest in the stands from neighbors and then, with the permission of parents, advertise the stands on the ambulance company’s Facebook page. ... Washington State quarterback Luke Falk was named to watch lists for the Davey O’Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The same went for Idaho quarterback Matt Linehan.
With a few recycled computer parts and a wealth of imagination, Kellan Weaver and Nick Odberg set out to create a pair of functional robot friends Friday morning in Moscow’s East City Park. The boys, ages 6 and 5, participated in a robot-building workshop offered by Rendezvous for Kids, the annual children’s component of the Rendezvous in the Park music festival. In addition to recycled robots, children had the opportunity to create birdfeeders, tie-dye T-shirts, yarn art, duct tape crafts, fabric crafts, paper houses, silk flowers and more. ... Children’s programs, Internet connectivity, convenient hours and accessible staff were high on the list of priorities for Neill Public Library patrons who gathered. More than a dozen people told library managers and board members about the library services they use. They decried any reductions in hours, staffing, programming or materials in an attempt to save other aspects of the Pullman city budget.