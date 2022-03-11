2021 One year ago
The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport executive director says the airport could offer flights to Denver by the end of 2021 or early 2022. Tony Bean said during the Pullman Chamber of Commerce general membership meeting the airport is continuing its efforts to bring a 50-passenger United Airlines jet to the airport, which could make the trip to Denver in less than two hours. Bean told the Daily News that Denver flights are not guaranteed until “we have ink on paper” and the airport must continue to ensure financial support for the flight is solidified.
2017 Five years ago
The Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital has euthanized a sickly bald eagle because of its declining health, said Dr. Nickol Finch, an assistant professor and head of the WSU hospital’s Exotics and Wildlife Services. Finch said the eagle had a broken wing from being hit by a car, blindness and progressing neurological problems, including difficulty balancing and acquiring, holding and carrying food. Either the problems with her eyes or with the broken wing, Finch said, would have made her unreleasable. ... A local anti-hate group has gotten enough support to craft bylaws, set up a board of directors and plan to file as a tax-exempt nonprofit with state and federal governments. Palouse UPstanders hopes to register as a 501(c)(3) organization less than two months after it held its first event in January, group members said. Member Hannah Krauss said the organization — founded by Peggy Jenkins after her Facebook post about the idea took off in November — is working on filling out the $50 Idaho paperwork and the nearly $500 federal forms to register as a tax-exempt nonprofit.
2012 10 years ago
Mike Carlton’s friends kept their promise of placing solar panels on the Palouse Community Center in honor of the former energy-conscious resident. About $12,000 in donations were raised to place 10 solar panels on the roof of the community center by So Happy It’s Tuesday, a renewable energy group Carlton had been a member of before his sudden death in 2010 from a metabolic brain injury. “We decided to put up solar panels in his name,” said Sharon Tharp, who serves on the group with her husband, Dave. “It’s going to provide the energy that goes into the grid and then it helps reduce their electrical cost.” ... The Rolling Hills Derby Dames harnessed the luck of the Irish to beat out the opposing Apple City Roller Derby during the Shamrock Smackdown at Beasley Coliseum.