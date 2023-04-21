2022 One year ago

The Moscow Police Department will add a drug dog to its staff in May as it works to curb the rise in local drug cases. Police Chief James Fry gave an update on the department’s new K-9 and other law enforcement matters during a Moscow Chamber of Commerce luncheon. The Moscow City Council approved the new drug detection dog program in September and the police department is getting ready to bring the dog to Moscow next month. Its handler will be Officer Ryan Snyder. ... Volatile construction prices continue to add uncertainty to the mixed-use property planned for the corner of Moscow’s Sixth and Jackson streets. Rusty Olps updated the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency about his progress with the three-story building that will contain commercial space and residential units. That land will also provide an extension to the Hello Walk, a pedestrian path that will connect the lot to the University of Idaho campus. Construction was initially set to begin this spring, but Olps has been delayed by fluctuating construction costs that he said “changes on a dime.”

2018 Five years ago