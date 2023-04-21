The Moscow Police Department will add a drug dog to its staff in May as it works to curb the rise in local drug cases. Police Chief James Fry gave an update on the department’s new K-9 and other law enforcement matters during a Moscow Chamber of Commerce luncheon. The Moscow City Council approved the new drug detection dog program in September and the police department is getting ready to bring the dog to Moscow next month. Its handler will be Officer Ryan Snyder. ... Volatile construction prices continue to add uncertainty to the mixed-use property planned for the corner of Moscow’s Sixth and Jackson streets. Rusty Olps updated the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency about his progress with the three-story building that will contain commercial space and residential units. That land will also provide an extension to the Hello Walk, a pedestrian path that will connect the lot to the University of Idaho campus. Construction was initially set to begin this spring, but Olps has been delayed by fluctuating construction costs that he said “changes on a dime.”
2018 Five years ago
More than 200 students in Moscow and Pullman joined thousands across the country to protest gun violence and honor the victims of the Columbine High School massacre, which happened 19 years ago to the day. The student-led protest was part of National Walkout Day and was the second time in as many months students left their classes in an effort to spark gun reform and limit school shootings. Between 150 to 200 students marched from Moscow High School to Friendship Square in downtown Moscow. ... Shortly after being diagnosed with breast cancer, Maria Horta Vorse stepped out of the shower and started to feel uneasy. Her blood pressure rose, she blacked out and she nearly died, she said, because the heat dehydrated her. “It was terrifying,” she said, and after that she “had to settle for short, kind of cold showers.” But it sparked an idea. Together, with her husband, Chad Vorse, the two created a bathing system that allowed her to shower safely while preserving energy and recycling waste water. And they realized it could solve bigger, global issues with unclean water.
2013 10 years ago
It was no lazy afternoon for the Marines of the Palouse, who collected and marched about 300 pounds of nonperishable food items from Moscow to Pullman. About 35 men and women, all current or retired Marines, picked up the food items from CD’s Smoke Pit and Moscow Brewing Company in Moscow around 10 a.m. They packed canned green beans and Capri Sun drinks and dozens of other foodstuffs into backpacks, and marched the items eight miles down the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail before dropping them off at Birch and Barley in Pullman to be distributed to local food banks. ... Thousands of people flocked to East City Park in Moscow to partake in the laid back culture and politics of the 17th annual Hemp Fest. The annual event featured live music, about 30 vendors, impassioned speeches from people in favor of legalizing cannabis and a new petition to put a medical marijuana initiative on the 2014 Idaho ballot. Lindsey Rinehart, the campaign manager for Compassionate Idaho, was one of the speakers who encouraged Hemp Fest attendees to register to vote and sign the petition.