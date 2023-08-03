2022 One year ago

Four new names will be added to the Pullman Walk of Fame after a two-year hiatus at the National Lentil Festival. The Walk of Fame was established in 2003 to honor individuals who have served the Pullman community through promoting goodwill, improving quality of life or bringing acclaim to the area through their contributions. This year, the inductees include Scott K. Adams, Lauren McCluskey, and Beatriz and Ed Schweitzer. ... Fall football camp arrived on the Palouse and thus began the 30-day countdown to an all-Palouse kickoff between Washington State and Idaho on Sept. 3, the two schools preparing for each other just 8 miles apart. For the Cougs, the first practice at Rogers Field marked the official start for first-year coach Jake Dickert and a fresh staff eager to begin. “I get goosebumps when I walk out on the field,” Dickert said. “It isn’t just because it’s the first (fall camp) as a head coach, it’s because I’m a football guy and I love fall camp, I love being out there with the guys.”

