Four new names will be added to the Pullman Walk of Fame after a two-year hiatus at the National Lentil Festival. The Walk of Fame was established in 2003 to honor individuals who have served the Pullman community through promoting goodwill, improving quality of life or bringing acclaim to the area through their contributions. This year, the inductees include Scott K. Adams, Lauren McCluskey, and Beatriz and Ed Schweitzer. ... Fall football camp arrived on the Palouse and thus began the 30-day countdown to an all-Palouse kickoff between Washington State and Idaho on Sept. 3, the two schools preparing for each other just 8 miles apart. For the Cougs, the first practice at Rogers Field marked the official start for first-year coach Jake Dickert and a fresh staff eager to begin. “I get goosebumps when I walk out on the field,” Dickert said. “It isn’t just because it’s the first (fall camp) as a head coach, it’s because I’m a football guy and I love fall camp, I love being out there with the guys.”
2018 Five years ago
Dulce Kersting-Lark, president of the Moscow Central Lions Club, said one of the biggest misconceptions she seeks to dispel about the decades-old service organization is that members have to be men. “It’s not just an old guys’ lunch club,” Kersting-Lark said. “(People are) usually shocked when they find out (a young woman is) president.” The club, which has about 70 members, boasts a mix of older adults, young professionals, college students, retired people and a mix of men and women, Kersting-Lark said. ... The new owners of the Moscow Hotel building are partnering with the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho on a major public art project that could inspire others to invest in downtown Moscow. Carly Lilly and her partner, George Skandalos, acquired the 128-year-old Moscow Hotel building Wednesday. They plan to renovate a portion of the interior to make room for one of their restaurants, Sangria Grille, which is currently located at the Palouse Mall. Their plans for the exterior of the four-story structure are even more eye-catching: Lilly said they’ve offered the entire north face of the building to the ACLU of Idaho for its 25th anniversary mural project.
2013 10 years ago
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories announced plans to construct and operate a childcare facility near its campus in Pullman. The facility is in the early conceptual stage, according to a company media release, and is being developed in response to “years of feedback” from employees who desired a childcare option with flexible hours and close proximity to SEL. The company has no concrete schedule for the project but plans to move forward with site research, facility design and operations planning. ... Even with the parade, the raffle, the live music and dancing, everyone agrees it’s the people who make Deary Days such a special event. While most who attended the aptly named Deary Friendship Day were local, people came in from all over the country to enjoy the celebration held each year on the first Saturday in August. “We visit every other year in July,” said Jennifer Boland, who came from Boston with her husband and two young children. “We love visiting our family and meeting their friends and neighbors. The people here are great.”