Josh Lee can see his desk and pencil case from outside his bedroom window, but he will never be able to recover his belongings after a human-caused fire Sunday afternoon destroyed his house on Maple Street in Pullman. Lee said he was returning from work when he was bombarded with phone calls and messages. Then he saw fire trucks racing in the direction of his home, and he knew something was wrong. Lee, a 22-year-old senior at Washington State University majoring in finance and management information systems, said he experienced the four stages of grief within the span of two hours while watching his house burn. ... The Moscow City Council will consider creating a downtown entertainment district that would allow attendees at events, such as Artwalk, to walk freely drinking beer and wine on streets and sidewalks in the proposed district boundaries.
At first, Luke Falk thought his sister was maybe pulling his leg. But she was apparently serious. About a week before preseason football camp began, Alexa Shea, nee Falk, approached the Washington State quarterback about starting a foundation that would benefit the nonscholarship Cougar player of Falk’s choice on a yearly basis. The source of the money would be proceeds from a Cougar-themed song Shea had written, “Claws Are Out,” the latest in a long line of online musical projects Shea has pursued, most of them in collaboration with another Falk sibling, Natalee. ... University of Idaho students, who are returning to Moscow for classes that start in 10 days on Aug. 21, likely will only add to traffic frustrations as major streets are under repair. Kerby Kirkham, Idaho Transportation Department project manager, said he is well aware students are trickling back into town for the start of the fall semester and the ITD is doing its best to plan for more vehicles on the road.
Mike and Sharon Jossis met in a Boise cycling club. When they showed up to register for this year’s Ride Idaho event, a picture from a slideshow preview of the 408-mile ride caught their eye — the Genesee Valley Lutheran Church, where they were married. The Jossis will finish the seventh day of the ride, which brought together 240 cyclists from across the country and Canada in its eighth year, by coming back to the church on Old Highway 95 before entering Troy and finishing in Moscow. ... A 25-acre piece of land on the east side of Moscow and the debate over how to develop it have become this year’s hot-button issue among city and school district officials and members of the public who are tired of seeing the property sit dormant. The Moscow School District purchased the field at the northeast corner of Joseph Street and Mountain View Road in 1993 with the intent of someday constructing a new elementary school there. A 1999 joint plan to develop the property into a complex of ballfields, with a potential future school site included, fizzled out because of a lack of adequate funding for the project.