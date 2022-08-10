2021 One year ago

Josh Lee can see his desk and pencil case from outside his bedroom window, but he will never be able to recover his belongings after a human-caused fire Sunday afternoon destroyed his house on Maple Street in Pullman. Lee said he was returning from work when he was bombarded with phone calls and messages. Then he saw fire trucks racing in the direction of his home, and he knew something was wrong. Lee, a 22-year-old senior at Washington State University majoring in finance and management information systems, said he experienced the four stages of grief within the span of two hours while watching his house burn. ... The Moscow City Council will consider creating a downtown entertainment district that would allow attendees at events, such as Artwalk, to walk freely drinking beer and wine on streets and sidewalks in the proposed district boundaries.

2017 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you