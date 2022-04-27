2021 One year ago
Ziply Fiber’s “gig-speed” fiber internet service is now available to nearly 7,000 addresses in Pullman and Moscow, according to the Kirkland, Wash.-based internet, phone and television provider. Dan Miller, a public relations representative for Ziply Fiber, said in an email that 4,000 of those residences and businesses are in Pullman and 2,900 are in Moscow. He wrote that it intends to build fiber for more than 21,000 addresses total in the two cities, including another 6,100 Pullman addresses and 2,100 Moscow addresses in May if it stays on its current pace. … Idaho football’s veteran second-in-command is hanging up the whistle after about three decades of coaching the sport. Kris “Cink” Cinkovich, the Vandals’ respected offensive coordinator for the past eight seasons, announced his retirement. “Thank you to Coach Paul Petrino and the University of Idaho for a great 8½ years on the Palouse,” Cinkovich said in a news release. Cinkovich, 60, accompanied Petrino to Moscow in 2013. Key in the operation since Day 1, he was in charge of UI’s offensive line and also held the title of assistant head coach.
2017 Five years ago
Brandon Libey’s senior project will likely take a couple of extra hands to haul to Pullman High School on May 18 when he presents it to a panel at school. The 18-year-old created a functional bench seat out of a teal 1967 Ford pickup tailgate in memory of his grandfather, Gary Beedy, who drove the same kind of truck back in the 1970s. Libey held back tears in the front yard of his parents’ home as he recalled his deceased grandfather and the relationship they had. As part of the project requirements, Brandon will present a time log, poster, reflective essay and mentor report to a panel in May and give an 8-12 minute presentation on the project. Brandon estimates he has put 150 hours and approximately $2,000 into the project, which required a minimum of 25-30 hours and no financial investment. ... The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport will need approximately $420,000 to complete its new parking lot, Executive Director Tony Bean told the Airport Board during its regular meeting. That figure is according to an engineer’s estimate and includes all aspects of construction. Bean said the parking lot must be paid for with cash rather than passenger facility charges, though PFCs can and will be used to fund a new baggage claim area in the terminal. Bean estimates it will take another 10 months to collect funds for the expansion of the terminal.
2012 10 years ago
After 38 years of educating in Whitman County, Palouse Superintendent and Principal Bev Fox once taught many of her students’ parents. “I’ve seen a lot of them grow up and have their kids in school now,” she said. “We even have quite a few on staff that graduated from here and are now working in the school in some capacity.” Fox spent the last nine years as Palouse superintendent and high school principal, and will end her teaching career when she retires this June. But old habits will die hard, as Fox said she’ll miss waking up and seeing her students each morning. “You can’t replace seeing those kids every day,” she said.