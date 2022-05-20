2021 One year ago
Researchers at Washington State University say they have found a novel, cost-effective way to convert recyclable plastics into jet fuel and other valuable products — and in a fraction of the time current plastics recycling methods take. Led by WSU associate professor Hongfei Lin and graduate student Chuhua Jia, the project seeks to lessen the cost and environmental footprint of plastics recycling. Lin said this is achieved through a process that combines a catalyst and solvent with recyclable polyethylenes in a pressurized environment at about 220 degrees celsius — or about 430 degrees Fahrenheit. ... Will Krasselt knows Moscow better than most. He’s spent all of his 54 years here, including the last 30 serving in the Moscow Police Department. It’s that knowledge that Moscow Police Chief James Fry said the department will miss after Krasselt, a police captain, retired from the police force. Krasselt will next month start a new career as a real estate agent at Latah Realty in Moscow.
2017 Five years ago
Minutes after repeating as state 3,200-meter champion, Katherine Ruck began doing wind sprints across the infield at Dona Larsen Park. No, it wasn’t an extra workout. It was an effort to yell encouragement to Moscow High classmate Josh Corgatelli as frequently as possible. Corgatelli responded with an astonishing personal record as he gave Moscow its second 3,200-meter victory in as many races at the Idaho large-school track meet. ... More than 400 regional high school students gathered at Beasley Coliseum on the Washington State University campus to discuss their ideas on creating global sustainability for the 10th annual Imagine Tomorrow competition. Of 112 booths and 34 schools in Saturday’s event, Pullman Christian School had six teams presenting. One team developed a drone proposal to improve search and rescue missions in national parks. The team estimated that their entire package, a drone and two high-tech cameras, would cost about $90,000.
2012 10 years ago
After almost five years of continuous efforts to clean up and reintegrate a contaminated brownfield site in Palouse, Mayor Michael Echanove said now “is the fun part.” Brownfield sites are pieces of land determined by the Environmental Protection Agency to be contaminated and potentially hazardous — they usually come from old gas stations, self-service laundries and other service stations, Echanove said. Now that the plans are in motion for the demolition and cleanup of the site, Echanove said they will soon be able to decide on how to use the site, bordered on the south by the Palouse River and on the north by the town’s Main Street.