2020 One year ago today
Even before Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-at-home order to help control the spread of the coronavirus, he had a long-term outcome in mind. In a March 17 op-ed Little noted that the situation with coronavirus “is changing hourly, and history will remember our reaction to it.” And to date, his wish has come true: People have been willing to sacrifice for the greater good. Despite a handful of protests and public complaints over the past 10 weeks, there’s been widespread acceptance of the emergency restrictions Idaho and other states put into place, a sense of solidarity in the face of a communal threat. …The Memorial Day ceremony at the town of Garfield’s cemetery unfolded pretty much the same way it has for generations. A member of the G. Raymond McCown American Legion Post 24 of Garfield carried the American flag. A bugler played taps and legion members standing in a line fired three rounds of blanks.
2016 Five years ago today
Down a series of cement steps in WSU’s Information Technology Building and at the end of a long corridor lies a dark room behind a locked door. This is the den of Kamiak, WSU’s $2.7 million supercomputer, which will help the university embark on a brand-new world of computing ability, said Nick Maggio, who was recently hired as an in-house expert in high-performance computing. “It’s going to enable a new generation of research at WSU,” Maggio said. … An almost $700,000 Moscow sewer reconstruction project, which will tear up parts of Line, Home and Third streets, is expected to start in June, and is part of a larger project to increase the size of the city’s sanitary sewer trunk line upstream of the Wastewater Treatment Plant. It will run from the southeast corner of Ghormley Park, north and west past the softball fields, then north on Home Street and finally west on Third Street to the intersection of Third and Line streets.
2011 10 years ago today
A Pullman man was able to avoid serious injury when a train collided with his truck on Benewah Street in Pullman. Pullman Police and emergency personnel responded to the collision. The man nearly crossed the train tracks while traveling below 15 mph and did not hear the train approaching, said Pullman officer Jake Kenworth. The engineer operating the train didn’t notice the truck until a moment before they collided. The driver of the vehicle was able to drive his truck off the tracks following the incident and was uninjured other than back pain. … Bicyclists and pedestrians using the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail between its entry gate in Moscow and the Idaho state line can now take a journey through the solar system. Third- and fourth-graders at Moscow’s Palouse Prairie School of Expeditionary Learning spent a couple hours installing informational signs along the trail. Each sign features a student illustration of a planet in addition to facts like its distance from the sun. The signs altogether form a scale-model of the solar system over a one-kilometer stretch of trail.