A martial arts business that started in Moscow is growing, and the owners want to make getting a workout more convenient for all of its members. V7 Martial Arts on Troy Road in Moscow, is expanding to a second location in Pullman in early July. The new space is at 1225 S. Grand Ave., in what used to be the home of Star Sing Karaoke. Since opening in 2016, V7 has seen its membership grow to an average of 200 people, said instructor and co-owner Nicolae Cury. “I would say 30% or 40% of our members come from Pullman,” he said. So he and his wife, co-owner Cathy Harbour Cury, felt it made sense to expand across the state border. ... A line drive to the pitcher’s mound in the semifinal round altered Potlatch’s game plan the rest of the day. But Plan B was, just barely, good enough. Kaylen Hadaller filled in admirably for injured pitcher Rebecca Butterfield as the Loggers staved off Kendrick’s last-ditch rally for a 12-11 win in the title game of an Idaho Class 1A district softball tournament in Genesee. Both teams, along with third-place Genesee, advance to the state tournament.
2018 Five years ago
Drew Papineau, 25, is the student manager of the University of Idaho’s Steer-a-Year program, president of the UI Dairy Club, a College of Agricultural and Life Sciences ambassador and a peer leader for students of animal veterinary science at the UI. It was not so long ago Papineau thought he would never graduate from a four-year institution, much less with a degree in animal veterinary science and an option for dairy. But Papineau will do just that. Though he grew up in Moscow, the UI was not Papineau’s first choice as a next step straight out of high school. Instead, it would take a long journey across the country before Papineau made his way back to Idaho again. ... When Moscow High’s Nick Kitchel and Danny Johnson started playing tennis together freshman year as beginners in the sport, they never envisioned that four years later they’d not only still be playing together, but be among the best doubles duos in the state. Kitchel and Johnson roared to an undefeated 11-0 record in dual matches this season and they haven’t lost at home since May 4, 2016, during their sophomore campaign. The two seniors are the No. 1 boys’ doubles seed in the Class 4A District I-II tournament.
2013 10 years ago
Coming from a military family, it’s hard for Hali Thompson to stay in one place for too long, but the University of Idaho graduate says she loved spending the past four years in Moscow and believes it has prepared her for the next big adventure. After completing her education on a nontechnical scholarship through the Air Force and the ROTC program, Thompson has been commissioned. Given a list of touring options for space operations officers, Thompson chose the Thule Air Force Base in Greenland. ... Younger generations at the Chipman & Taylor 25th annual classic car show may have just seen a bunch of old cars and trucks, but for collectors like Gary Beck, they represent a time past when he was young and life was simpler. “I think it reminds people of when they were young,” said the Lewiston collector sitting behind his 1956 Chevy Bel Air. “They had one or they knew someone who had one, and they loved them.” A member of the Misfits Car Club, Beck said he usually attends about seven classic car shows each summer.