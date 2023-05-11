2022 One year ago

A martial arts business that started in Moscow is growing, and the owners want to make getting a workout more convenient for all of its members. V7 Martial Arts on Troy Road in Moscow, is expanding to a second location in Pullman in early July. The new space is at 1225 S. Grand Ave., in what used to be the home of Star Sing Karaoke. Since opening in 2016, V7 has seen its membership grow to an average of 200 people, said instructor and co-owner Nicolae Cury. “I would say 30% or 40% of our members come from Pullman,” he said. So he and his wife, co-owner Cathy Harbour Cury, felt it made sense to expand across the state border. ... A line drive to the pitcher’s mound in the semifinal round altered Potlatch’s game plan the rest of the day. But Plan B was, just barely, good enough. Kaylen Hadaller filled in admirably for injured pitcher Rebecca Butterfield as the Loggers staved off Kendrick’s last-ditch rally for a 12-11 win in the title game of an Idaho Class 1A district softball tournament in Genesee. Both teams, along with third-place Genesee, advance to the state tournament.

2018 Five years ago