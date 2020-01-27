2019 | One year ago today
It would have been logical to assume Moscow’s solid waste tonnage increased and recyclable tonnage decreased with the Moscow City Council’s decision in August to restrict certain items accepted in the single-stream curbside recycling program. But the numbers tell a different story. From 2017 to 2018, Moscow residential and commercial solid waste tonnage dropped slightly, while the amount of single-stream curbside recycling saw an 11.5-percent spike in 2018. ... After an unsuccessful attempt last summer, Latah County Historical Society Executive Director Dulce Kersting-Lark hopes this is the year the McConnell Mansion’s roughly 40-year-old asphalt shingle roof is replaced. Latah County, which owns the 133-year-old Moscow landmark, advertised for bids last summer but received none.
2015 | Five years ago today
The University of Idaho’s top funding priority for the upcoming fiscal year is a 3 percent, universitywide salary increase. The increases serve to bring UI salaries nearer to the level of peer institutions. Another high priority request for fiscal year 2016 is an approximately $2 million investment in the institution’s Agricultural Research and Extension Service, including salary and benefit increases as well as additional staffing in six different areas within the service.
2010 | 10 years ago today
The homeless population on the Palouse may not be as visible as it is in larger cities such as Spokane and Seattle. But Holly Campbell, coordinator of domestic violence services in Washington for Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse, said homelessness does exist locally and agencies are working to identify the size of the population. Alternatives to Violence is one of many agencies around the nation that will tally the number of people who consider themselves homeless tonight. … Moscow School District Superintendent Candis Donicht will retire in July. Donicht made the surprise announcement to the Moscow School Board after praising the work of staff, students and the community. School board members responded by expressing appreciation for her service and recognizing that they now have a superintendent search to conduct on top of dealing with ongoing budget issues.
1995 | 25 years ago today
The Pullman School District has received state matching funds for its Sunnyside Elementary School reconstruction project. That money, which the board will use to lower property taxes, was to have paved the way for an April bond issue for constructing a new elementary school and making improvements to a second. But school board members said they weren’t prepared for a bond issue. News of a drop in district enrollment has board members questioning whether construction of a new Franklin makes sense. … A Pullman couple whose trailer was destroyed in an October mudslide are asking for $100,000 in damages from the city’s insurance carrier. Kean and Janelle Wilcox filed a claim for damages Jan. 13. They claim the city was negligent in its maintenance of the drainage on the hillside behind their trailer. The Wilcoxes’ trailer in the Campus Vista Trailer Park was ripped from its mooring and pushed about 15 feet into the street after a mini-avalanche of mud, trees and brush cascaded down a hill behind the trailer.