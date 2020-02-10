2019 One year ago today
The Palouse region and the surrounding areas are under a winter weather advisory because of predicted snow accumulation, cold temperatures and wind gusts as high as 50 mph. According to the National Weather Service, Whitman and Latah counties could experience as much as 3 to 5 inches of snow and heavy winds by the time the advisory ends. …Recent changes to snack policies have the Pullman School District asking students to be careful about which sweet treats they bring to school for Valentines Day. Sunnyside Elementary School Principal Pamela Brantner said the district partnered with community members, administrators and parents last year to draft a new policy on snacks that was more inclusive to students with allergies.
2015 Five years ago today
The plan for a pedestrian and bicycle underpass of Troy Highway, also known as State Highway 8, will be presented to the Moscow City Council next week. The underpass would be constructed on an existing streambank within the current concrete bridge for Paradise Creek at the intersection of the highway and White and Styner avenues, according to the project summary. … The Washington State University indoor practice facility commonly referred to as “the bubble” may soon be replaced by a permanent structure if some in the athletic department get their wish. John Johnson, senior associate director of athletics at WSU, said the department would like to add 15 yards to the permanent structuring, making the facility, which will accommodate multiple sports and include locker rooms and offices, roughly 100,000 square feet.
2010 10 years ago today
Garfield-Palouse High School senior Rebecca Nelson recently received the President’s Volunteer Service Award package, which includes a letter from President Barack Obama, a letter from Youth Leadership President Hugh O’Brian, a certificate and a letter of recommendation that she can use for college or scholarships. … The University of Idaho and the Palouse River and Coulee City Railroad are hoping to go forward with a land exchange that would add nearly seven acres to the UI’s Moscow property. But the swap is dependent on the actions of two external forces — the Idaho State Board of Education, which must give the UI approval to enter into the agreement, and the ability of the railroad company to find a buyer for the building it would receive from the UI in exchange.
1995 25 years ago today
The cause of the collapse and destruction of the Troy reservoir spill way may never be known. But if a temporary solution is not reached today the entire dam could be lost. Terry Howard, geotechnical engineer of Howard Consultants Inc. in Moscow said a pipe two feet in diameter will be put in as a temporary solution to stop continued erosion at the break site.