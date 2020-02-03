2019 One year ago today
Moscow High School sophomore Aila Carr-Chellman said she sometimes tagged along her twin brothers for Boy Scout activities, but she was unable to advance through the ranks like her brothers did. That all changed Friday for the 15-year-old, as thousands of girls across the country, including eight in Moscow, were officially welcomed into Boy Scouts of America. … The parents of the former Pullman High School student killed on the University of Utah campus in October have created a foundation in their daughter’s name to support college campus safety. Jill and Matt McCluskey established the Lauren McCluskey Foundation on Jan. 8. The McCluskeys want the foundation to be a tool to educate college campuses about ways of improving safety, particularly when it comes to relationship violence.
2015 Five years ago today
Moscow author Nate Wilson said he’s moved exactly one block from his first home since he was born 36 years ago, but he did so by way of the East Coast, California and, over the past 10 years, in lands of his own imagination that have no geographical coordinates. More than 20 years and nine young adult novels later, Wilson is living the dream he’s carried with him since childhood. … The Palouse Fire Department and Emergency Services are hoping to bring on more volunteers to increase low staffing numbers during the day. Many people leave Palouse for their day jobs, making it hard to have adequate volunteers in the middle of the day, Palouse Fire Chief Mike Baggott said.
2010 10 years ago today
The University of Idaho is considering a tiered furlough model to help combat a potential new state budget holdback, and the UI Faculty Senate spent part of its meeting discussing how time off could affect employees and how it should be structured. UI President Duane Nellis told senators a couple weeks ago that in the model currently being considered, UI employees could have to take anywhere from four unpaid hours to six unpaid days off work, based on how much money they make. He said that model could result in a savings of about $1.25 million to the university. … As the clock ticks, a group of Washington State University students at the Pullman campus are scrambling to rally their fellow student to speak out against the state. The rally stemmed from an article published in The Columbian newspaper in Vancouver, Wash. The article reported that other WSU campuses also are participating in the statewide rally. However, it indicated the student body government at the Pullman campus chose not to participate.
1995 25 years ago today
Native American students, among others, are being pushed out of school by increasing tuition rates, students said in a rally at Washington State University. The former secretary of the Native American Women’s Association, Karen Quill, had to leave WSU because “her parents couldn’t afford to keep her in school,” Paige Maguire, association chair, said. Tony High Eagle, a member of the Young Warrior Society and a mentor for other students, had to withdraw from WSU because he couldn’t afford to pay tuition. … A Latah County parent’s group is accusing the Idaho Legislature of playing political games at the expense of children. Mark Jones, spokesman for Latah County Parents for Juvenile Rights and Responsibilities, said the decision to create a new department for juvenile justice was politically motivated. It’s common knowledge in Boise, he said, legislators didn’t get along with the Department of Health and Welfare and wanted to take the juvenile program away from it.