2018 One year ago today
After years of litigation, the Idaho Transportation Department is moving forward with plans to expand U.S. Highway 95 to two lanes in each direction from Thorncreek Road to Moscow. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled in favor of ITD and the Federal Highway Administration during the latest appeal of the highway’s expansion.
2014 Five years ago today
As the temperatures drop, crimes of opportunity diminish, but the stress of the winter may cause spikes in other crimes and situations. Police in both Latah and Whitman counties report there is typically a rise in anxiety and alcohol-related incidents during the long winter months. Lt. Brannon Jordan, public information officer for the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, said the winter is just a stressful time of year for many people. … Down stone-colored steps in a well-lit Pullman basement, the scientists in their matching shirts are hard at work. The six are surrounded by diagrams, toolboxes, presentation boards and models in numerous stages of completion. This is the completely un-dreary laboratory of EAWACK, a local Lego-Robotics team that recently learned it would be competing at the state level. An exciting prospect for many scientists, but for these six team members, even more so, since they are between the ages of 10 and 12 and in their first few months of competition.
2009 10 years ago today
Karen and Ken White have lived in Moscow for more than 25 years but say they still occasionally discover something new about their town. The couple were among hundreds of residents who attended Buy Local Moscow’s third annual Winterfest event Wednesday evening at the 1912 Center. The Whites are familiar with most of what Moscow has to offer, but said the event was a good way to discover something new.
1994 25 years ago today
It’s been about three months since Debby LeBlanc corraled a fresh group of trigonometry-born and chemistry-bred high schoolers and began turning them into marketable commodities. Not for college recruiters, though, but for job recruiters, and for life. So when LeBlanc took those eight students from her Troy High School Business Technology class to Walmart, it was to hone the skills she had imparted up to this point in the semester. … Asbestos removal has put a glitch in Latah County’s goal of having the courthouse remodeling completed by Christmas. In what used to be the location of the vehicle and driver’s licensing office before it moved to the Eastside Marketplace, replacement of the carpet in the empty office distrubed some of the underlying tiles, presenting an asbestos hazard.