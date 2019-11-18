2018 One year ago today
This time each year, those on the Palouse fill shoeboxes with toiletries, school supplies and toys before dropping them off at a specified location in Moscow, Pullman or Colfax. The shoeboxes are placed in large cartons, shipped to a processing center and distributed to children in poverty throughout the world. … A hush fell over the room as 10 people laid on their stomachs with a rifle snug to their shoulders and bullets placed on the floor next to them. An Army ROTC student stood behind them, watching. That target was a cartoon turkey, and the goal was to shoot the rounds as close together as possible. The person with the tightest grouping of bullet holes in the target wins a free turkey just in time for Thanksgiving.
2014 Five years ago today
The Palouse City Council has changed the city’s rules regarding animals in the small town, and it may mean some families will have to give up their pets. The city is updating its Title 6 ordinance regarding animals in city limits. Among the changes that have already been approved is a ban on roosters and a limit on the number of chickens and pigs a resident can own. … Genesee School District Superintendent Wendy Moore said if the Idaho Education Network is shut down, the loss will affect more than school districts. The network is a high-speed broadband connection that allows for services such as Internet, two-way interactive video and video courses for Idaho schools and others entities.
2009 10 years ago today
Lloyd Mues wants to clear up some misconceptions about the University of Idaho’s new Voluntary Exit Incentive Program — it’s not an early retirement program, and benefits have nothing to do with it. Mues, the UI’s vice president for finance and administration, last week revealed details of the plan, which begins taking sign-ups in January.
1994 25 years ago today
Moscow School Board members directed the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental institute to scale back a proposal to restore a portion of Paradise Creek along the edge of school district property. During the discussion period at the school board meeting, board members were clearly divided over the potential benefits of the project and the potential costs of reducing the amount of land the district has to build a new school and accompanying facilities … It’s not just a job, it’s an elementary adventure. Students at Lena Whitmore Elementary School aren’t necessarily traveling the world and seeing exotic countries, but some of them are receiving part of their education from the U.S. Navy.