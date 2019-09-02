2018 One year ago today
Two researchers from the UI have found fatigue may be a major factor in accidents and deaths among firefighters. Randy Brooks, a professor with the UI’s College of Natural Resources, said he was motivated to begin researching contributing factors to accidents among firefighters back in 2015 after one of his sons served on a crew with three firefighters who died combatting a blaze in Twisp, Wash. ... Janelle Poulsen can be found hammering nails, cutting wood and laying shingles on her roof every Thursday and Saturday in Potlatch. The 27-year-old single mother of three never thought she would be able to own a home before she was 30, but with the help of volunteers from Habitat for Humanity, she plans to own her first home by the end of the year.
2014 Five years ago today
The American Academy of Pediatrics recently announced its recommendation that middle and high schools should start classes no earlier than 8:30 a.m., and preferably later. The recommendation came on the tail of a study that the academy said shows early classes are detrimental to the health and safety of teens. But in schools on the Palouse, high school principals say there isn’t a problem.
2009 10 years ago today
Elementary school students will no longer be allowed to cut haphazardly through the Moscow Junior High School parking lot as they make their way to and from school. However, instead of banning the younger children from the lot altogether, Kleinert and the school’s maintenance staff created a designated “paw path” that will guide students through the congested area and hopefully keep them safe. … Latah County’s attempts to secure office space at the Moscow Federal Building have hit a snag. The county was one signature away from acquiring 2,000 square feet of office space on the third floor of the Moscow Federal Building at 220 E. Fifth St. But county commissioners grew concerned the building’s security requirements could prove too inconvenient for the public to easily enter and leave it on a daily basis.
1994 25 years ago today
The possibility of satanic worship does not look like it will play a part in the investigation of a 14-year-old Princeton boy who allegedly said “I am Satan” a half hour before shooting and killing his 12-year-old brother, a Latah County Sheriff’s detective said. Detective Sergeant Brannon Jordan said possible satanic worship is not playing a factor in the investigation so far despite the boy’s statements and a search warrant request.