2018 One year ago today
With duties all over the globe, it could be argued Santa Claus’ holiday schedule is a little packed. Nevertheless, he makes a number of local stops in the days leading up to Christmas, and he had time to sit down with a Daily News reporter. Santa can’t seem to recall his actual age, but estimates put him between 1,600 and 1,700 years old — though he could be much older. … Amy Wareham is bringing her classroom up to code. For the past month, first graders at Genesee School have been learning about programming — “teaching” mechanical animals to solve problems and perform tasks through the use of code. Wareham said the program owes its start to a class she took over the summer addressing how to teach coding to K-2 students.
2014 Five years ago today
With the holidays in full swing, hundreds of presents and treats are arriving at doorsteps all over town. For too many people this holiday season, they came home to find the Black Friday deals they scored or presents from far away loved ones missing. Moscow Police Chief David Duke said on Tuesday alone three packages were stolen off three separate front porches and there had been several more before that. … As Christmas approaches, children across the world have one last chance to plead their case to old Saint Nicholas as he prepares his list of who’s been naughty and who’s been nice. Here in the U.S., the tradition tends to involve letters posted to the North Pole. At the Pullman Post Office, children can drop off their letters in a mailbox set out in the lobby, specifically for letters heading north.
2009 10 years ago today
The University of Idaho’s presence in Moscow dims significantly during Christmastime, with students and employees deserting buildings until mid-January each year. But during these colder months, the white plume of vapor and smoke billowing high above town serves as a reminder that some remain unaffected by the academic year. UI’s steam plant — which provides heating and cooling to 75 percent of campus — has operated 24 hours a day, 365 days a year since 1927. … The Moscow City Council will have a different look by the end of Jan. 4. Newly elected council members Sue Scott and Tim Brown, along with the reelected Walter Steed and Mayor Nancy Chaney, will be sworn in during the first meeting of the year.
1994 25 years ago today
It sounds like “It’s a Wonderful Life.” If George Arland were never born, Palouse may not have an Emergency Medical Technician program, farmers may not have gotten that extra equipment to work their fields and a handful of organizations would have been with one less helpful member. Arland, 51, who has lived here since he was 3 years old, is moving away. ... Sure, your Christmas tree is great right now with all its decorations and the presents stacked beneath. Throwing trees away wastes space in landfills and, in Moscow, it will now cost you money under the new pay-by-the-can trash system. Beginning Jan. 1, residents are charged a fee based on the number of trash cans they register for and every extra item placed out with trash must have a $1 tag on it — even Christmas trees.