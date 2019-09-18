2018 One year ago today
Property owners in Moscow’s Central Business Zoning District and some residents will receive a survey from the city in the coming weeks asking for their opinions on allowing more educational institutions in downtown Moscow. … Whitman County finances were given a clean bill of health from state auditors for the first time in recent memory, county officials say. Whitman County Auditor Eunice Coker said since she took over as auditor in 2002, she can’t recall a time a state audit of county finances reported no findings.
2014 Five years ago today
University of Idaho officials are hoping Idaho colleges and universities will see the same results as Utah and Colorado when it comes to allowing concealed firearms on campus. Matt Dorschel, the executive director of UI public security and safety, and Kent Nelson, general counsel for UI, led an open forum to discuss Idaho’s legislation that allows those with enhanced concealed carry permits to carry concealed weapons and at public universities and colleges. … The Idaho Association of Counties will move forward with its resolution to advise the Idaho Legislature to adopt a system for statewide control of public defense attorneys. Under the approved resolution, the state would take over responsibilities currently provided at the county level.
2009 10 years ago today
A packed room of University of Idaho students received a lesson in Constitutional law as two judges and a political science professor discussed the Fourth Amendment as it relates to students. The panel was the final event of UI’s celebration of Constitution Day, which recognizes when Constitutional Convention delegates signed the document 222 years ago. … As the University of Idaho’s College of Law celebrates its 100th birthday on the Moscow campus this weekend, college Dean Don Burnett continues to look forward to expanding the college’s reach south to Boise. Burnett said it’s important to keep the College of Law’s core in Moscow because of its close relationship with other programs as part of the university’s land-grant mission.
1994 25 years ago today
Richard Denoo faces incumbent Steve Tomson in the Whitman County Sheriff’s race. Denoo, former county deputy and sergeant, is running against the man who fired him in 1991. … It’s time to turn our hearts toward our children, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Larry EchoHawk said at the University of Idaho. The state needs to turn back the rising tide of juvenile crime. The Attorney General spoke at the UI College of Law as part of a series of forums for candidates that will continue until the election.