2018 One year ago today
In a meeting like few others, sexual assault survivors affected by the recent testimony from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh recounted their own stories — some speaking publicly about their experiences for the first time. The meeting — dubbed the solidarity circle — was hosted by the University of Idaho chapter of the Planned Parenthood Generation Action Network in the Whitewater Room at the Idaho Commons and provided anyone in attendance an opportunity to speak if they wished. … Jefferson Elementary is on track to have a new outdoor learning space by the spring, if all goes according to plan. The project, officially dubbed the Jefferson Outdoor Learning Lab, is a collaboration between Jefferson’s parent-teacher association and Washington State University’s landscape architecture program. PTA Fundraising Chairwoman Meg Gollnick said the project will be located in a “U” shaped courtyard between the major wings of the school.
2014 Five years ago today
Teenagers dressed as clowns, a ride home for an intoxicated man and traffic stops on a quiet Friday night in Moscow. As Moscow Patrol Sgt. John Lawrence drove around town during a roughly five-hour patrol, he said the night was extremely quiet compared to many other weekend nights. He started the evening by cruising up Main Street past the bars, with groups of people standing outside each, then Lawrence headed toward the south end of town for a drive by The Plantation. … Moscow is the location of the northern Idaho field office of the Idaho state Republican Party. Latah County party officials recently moved into 525 W. Third St., which used to be the local Subaru dealership. Moscow is the perfect location for an experimental field office, said Steve Yates, Idaho Republican state Party Chairman. He pointed out that the Latah County GOP is well organized and has a large number of willing volunteers, including a significant number of politically active students at the University of Idaho.
2009 10 years ago today
Hundreds of elementary and junior high school students in Moscow will hit the streets to participate in International Walk to School Day. Students at all of Moscow’s elementary schools, its junior high school and its two charter schools are encouraged to join parents, teachers, University of Idaho students and community leaders in walking to school instead of driving or riding the bus. Christa Davis, coordinator for Safe Routes to School, said the event is meant to get children active and also to reduce congestion and pollution near schools. … Latah County has denied a Texas-based church’s appeal seeking to open a sustainable agriculture school outside of Deary. Latah County commissioners voted 2-1 to affirm the county zoning commission’s July decision to deny a conditional use permit needed to open the school. The Ploughshare Institute for Sustainable Culture sought a conditional use permit for a 460-acre parcel located at the end of Brush Creek Road east of Deary. The operation would include a school, a bed-and-breakfast, a visitor center and a campground at the site.