2018 One year ago today
Come rain, sleet or snow, for 60 years the Pullman Lions Club has brought Santa to town, and this year will be no different, as Saint Nicholas is expected to arrive in town. Santa won’t be riding in his usual sleigh, reserved for Christmas Eve, and instead will tour Pullman’s four hills in a sleigh constructed by members of the service group more than half a century ago. … The term “pro bono,” often used to describe legal work done free of charge, is derived from the Latin phrase “pro bono publica” meaning “for the public good.” At the UI, law students log more than 13,000 hours annually for the public good. In addition to the roughly 7,500 hours of pro bono work students conduct each year as part of their requirement for graduation, they also have the option of volunteering their services for credit as part of one of the five legal aid clinics offered by the UI.
2014 Five years ago today
Moscow High School students, teachers and staff lined Third and Fifth streets after school officials learned of a bomb threat in the building. Moscow Police Chief David Duke said everyone in the school was evacuated as police officers searched the building for evidence of an explosive device. The search came up empty and was concluded at approximately 12:20 p.m. … Moscow’s Public Works-Finance Committee on Monday advanced a proposal that could help extend A Street from Warbonnet Drive to Farm Road -- if a conceptual master plan for future development in the area is realized. Currently, the UI’s dairy farm operates on the land, but university officials want to see that section of A Street developed for retailing.
2009 10 years ago today
Contacting a plumber was a difficult task on the Palouse. Temperatures in the teens and single digits flirted with record lows this week. That and the lack of snow cover to insulate the ground has many area plumbers busy fixing frozen water pipes. … Coordinating more than 400 nativity scenes at a single event seemed like a daunting task to Peg Applonie, so she decided to approach it one piece at a time. The Blaine Street location of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is now filled with over 400 nativity scenes from over 30 countries, brought in by both church members and community members.
1994 25 years ago today
The activities director for the Moscow School District has recommended district officials not accept a proposal by Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute to restore a portion of Paradise Creek along district property. In a memo to Superintendent Jack Hill, Dave Lavender said a decision allowing PCEI’s stream restoration and outdoor education laboratory project should be delayed until the district’s activity needs for the next five to 10 years can be determined … With any luck, the defunct Whitman County Courthouse phones should be ringing by the middle of next week. The Whitman County commissioners convened a special meeting to select a company to install a new courthouse phone system.