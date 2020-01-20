2019 One year ago today
Researchers at Washington State University are developing a robot to help the elderly in their homes, allowing them to remain independent for longer even while managing memory problems and dementia. The Robot Activity Support System — nicknamed RAS — would work in tandem with a smart home specially outfitted with sensors that monitor daily activity and flag unusual behavior for assistance. … Most of the Pullman public follow the rules when it comes to curbside, commingled recycling, according to Pullman Disposal Service. In Moscow, well over a thousand curbside recycling carts have been tagged for violating recycling rules since November, according to a Dec. 19 story in the Daily News. Pullman Disposal employees say the problem is not as prevalent in Pullman.
2015 Five years ago today
Students from Washington State University on Monday helped organize and preserve history from the civil rights movement in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Specifically, seven students involved with the WSU Center for Civic Engagement spent their day off from classes helping to find and photograph local newspaper articles dating back to the Jim Crow era at the White Spring Ranch in Genesee. … A bill meant to stop animal rights groups from monitoring agriculture operations through deception has been introduced in the Washington Legislature. House Bill 1104 is meant to provide privacy protection to the dairies and other factory farms targeted by activists, by criminalizing secret recordings at these locations — even if they document illegal activities.
2010 10 years ago today
In the wake of wet weather and recent flooding in towns like Genesee and Oaksdale, some Moscow residents are combating another flooding foe — beavers. The Moscow City Streets Department has been working with area residents to remove beavers and their dams along Paradise Creek since fall 2009, said Tyler Palmer, Moscow’s street and vehicle maintenance manager. …University of Idaho employees may have to take some unpaid time off this year if the Idaho Legislature passes Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter’s new 1.6 percent budget holdback. UI President Duane Nellis told faculty senators at their first meeting of the semester that administrators are busy assessing the different ways furloughs could be instituted.
1995 25 years ago today
Auditor Genie Goldsworthy is the first to admit she’s caused a furor in Whitman County politics. Goldsworthy came into office this month with a list of changes and has pushed for them, oftentimes to the bewilderment and frustration of other county officials who feel she’s moving too fast, too far, with no real understanding of the county’s workings. … Pullman School District students, traditionally among the top performers on annual state tests, continued that trend this year, scoring above national and state averages. Pullman’s fourth and eighth-grade students scored significantly above state averages in reading, language, mathematics and other skills, according to scores from the California Test of Basic Skills recently released to the state’s school districts.