2018 One year ago today
Moscow resident Jerome French was woken up from a nap by the strong odor of smoke coming from outside of his South Main Street apartment. French said he stepped outside of his second story residence to see where the smoke was coming from when he saw flames quickly growing from across the street near the Bearable Dentistry building. … A Pullman High School class this year will offer its services to help local entrepreneurs market their small businesses online. The Washington Small Business Development Center is spearheading the project called the “Small Business Digital Marketing Assessment Initiative.” Aziz Makhani, a business adviser with SBDC, said it is the first initiative of its kind in the nation.
2014 Five years ago today
The Pullman School District announced it will accept nine transfer and three high school students it previously believed itself unable to serve. The district notified 10 families Friday their transfer applications might not be approved due to lack of staffing, classroom space or program capacity. Some students are still on hold because of a lack of capacity. ... A Moscow City Council subcommittee wants to see a plan for eventual transition to single-stream recycling. Residents now sort their recyclables by type and place them in different bins along the curb for pickup as part of the city’s current recycling program, which was initiated in April 1999. A single-stream system would eliminate the need for residents to sort items before leaving it curbside in a single roll cart, Davis said.
2009 10 years ago today
Moscow School District officials are hopeful an H1N1 flu outbreak won’t close schools this fall, but they’re preparing for the worst. Under the district’s H1N1 outbreak plan of action, officials will notify the North Central Health District Health Department if a school or the district as a whole reaches an absentee rate of at least 10 percent. ... Estella Lee hopes a reward being offered by WSU President Elson S. Floyd will help capture whoever is responsible for the assaults that have reportedly taken place on campus during the past week. Floyd announced that he will contribute $5,000 out of his pocket to establish a reward for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of anyone responsible for the assaults.
1994 25 years ago today
Latah County Commissioners and Bennett Holding L.C. have started lease negotiations that would move the vehicle and driver’s licensing departments to the Moscow Mall. County commissioners sent a letter to the Bennett family stating their intent to lease 1,960 square feet of space formerly occupied by Joyce’s Lingerie and across from Deane’s Restaurant. The county has budgeted “slightly over $20,000” for the first year’s payment on a proposed five-year lease commencing Nov. 1. ... Burlington Northern Railroad is replacing 88-year-old tracks here with new, more durable rails this week. The railroad is replacing seven miles of the 47-mile stretch from Deary to Palouse and a small portion from Palouse to Kennedy as part of its upgrade.